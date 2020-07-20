Colorado Springs Fireplace Inserts Transform Drafty Hearths and Include Pellet Inserts & Gas Fireplace Inserts from Western Fireplace Colorado Fireplace Stores

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2020 -- Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. Fireplace inserts bring a modern aesthetic to the home although the appearance need not be contemporary in style. There are so many choices when looking to design a fireplace and surround that the space can be tailored to the home or business seamlessly. The firebox is one place to put a stamp of style in the surround, a highly visible and integral part of the insert. Traditional finishes may see a brick design or a herringbone pattern as a backdrop for the flames. A fireplace or fireplace insert is an investment in the home, considerations in choosing the optimal solution need to combine function as well as appearance. Safety always has to be a primary factor, with energy efficiency, the level of maintenance required, and budget being other main decision-making principles. It is true that a fireplace insert increases the resale value of a property and yet how the home is heated also has an influence on if the fireplace insert is the best solution. When a home is particularly large and maybe even has two-story ceilings, the homeowner and their family may not choose to heat the entire space. This is known as zone heating and it essentially sees a strategy to selectively heat the most occupied parts of the home only. This is a way to reduce utility bills but is also often hard to implement with a modern open-concept floor plan. Logistics like fuel availability and the effort and time required to maintain a fireplace also drive decisions. Open wood burning fireplaces are not particularly efficient in the way they burn fuel. This leads to frequent management of the fire and considerable effort to clean up the remaining ash. For less of a hands-on approach and an increase in the efficiency of the wood burning fireplace, a wood burning fireplace insert could burn the same amount of logs over more hours - maybe making the difference between 1-2 hours for a conventional wood burning fireplace to between 5-10 hours for the wood burning fireplace insert. The resulting heat is then more effectively used to heat the space within the home, older fireplaces are notoriously drafty and can even draw more heat from the home to sustain the fire than the fireplace produces.



Convenience has driven innovation in fireplace design, with prime examples being the increase in the size of the hopper feeder and the ash tray in pellet stoves. A large hopper with easy access means that heat can be generated over many hours without the need to keep on topping up the supply of pellets. In addition, the hopper can be restocked before it empties, allowing the management to be done on a schedule that fits in with a daily routine rather than being driven by the speed at which the fuel is utilized. Likewise, large ash trays accumulate residue for easy cleanup, and design improvements look at the ease of access as well as the placement with ash gathering beneath the door and the capability to empty that without opening the door itself.



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces which could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply have a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces , fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts), wood burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



About Western Fireplace Supply

Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood burning stoves, see-through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon, and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store.



