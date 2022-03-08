Colorado Springs Fireplace Inserts & Wood Burning Stoves Are Featured at Western Fireplace Supply Colorado Fireplace Stores

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2022 -- Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. Fireplace inserts are a popular addition to a modern home and are seen as an investment in the property as well as a way to improve energy efficiency and reduce utility bills, however, for some homeowners, the nostalgia and charm of a wood-burning stove is their preference. Lopi wood-burning stoves, the premium brand of wood stoves recommended by Western Fireplace Supply, are certified by the Environmental Protection Agency (E.P.A.) and are designed to emit a fraction of the smoke and particulates that wood-burning stoves of the past generated. Lopi's radiant and convective wood stoves feature a standard bypass damper which makes startup and reloading a smokeless effort.



There are many models to choose from, with the experienced team at Western Fireplace Supply able to help advise which size of stove would fit into a unique space. Bigger is not always better. A classic problem seen when a stove is purchased that is too big for the space it is heating is that the door to the stove, through which the burning logs can be viewed, darkens and becomes so dirty that the window no longer allows the flames to be seen. This is because the space gets too hot, too soon, so the wood-burning stove is switched off before the firebox starts to truly burn hot enough to self-clean the window. When a stove is the correct size for the space being heated, the fire can burn hot enough for long enough to keep the window clean and burn efficiently. The problem with buying a wood-burning stove too small for a space is obvious in that the space within the house will not reach the desired temperature even when the stove is burning efficiently and at high temperatures. The immediate area should be considered, but also any adjoining areas which heat is circulated around, for instance in an open concept floor plan.



Heating the kitchen may be the primary goal, but if that kitchen area is open to a dining room and hallway, the heat will dissipate. There are hints and tips for homeowners who are trying a new type of heating appliance for the first time. For instance, homeowners should not clean out all of the ashes when cleaning a wood-burning stove, as a base layer of between one and one and a half inches of ash will help start the next fire quicker and will help the temperature increase more rapidly when the new logs are burning. When cooking on a wood-burning stove using direct heat, the stove can reach very high temperatures which may cause the food at the bottom of a pan to burn, ruining the food and potentially the cooking vessel, so a trivet placed directly on to the stove raising the pan slightly above the most intense heat can prevent the food from burning and protect the pans.



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces which could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply have a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts, wood-burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



About Western Fireplace Supply

Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood burning stoves, see through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors, and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. Builders and architects have also come to rely on Western Fireplace Supply, with specialists assigned to each account to meet onsite, propose solutions, generate quotes, and partner throughout every stage of the project from inception to delivery. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado wood, pellet, and gas fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon, and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



