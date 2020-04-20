Colorado Springs Fireplace Stores Showcase Gas Fireplaces and Fireplace Inserts Including Pellet Inserts and Gas Fireplace Inserts, as Well as Pellet Stoves

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2020 -- Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. When facing choices over which fireplace or stove is the best fit for a home or business, it is important to consider the venting solution. Gas fireplaces and freestanding stoves, along with pellet inserts and stoves, require "venting" to the outside of the building. This component is a fraction of the cost of the entire project and yet it is critical, Failure to vent correctly can result in serious consequences like carbon monoxide buildup, poor air quality, and even potential fires. The experienced team at Western Fireplace Supply have a wide range of venting systems from respected manufacturers like Simpson Dura-Vent and are on hand to help find the best venting solution for each unique client. Safety is an important consideration at all times. Some traditional favorites remain popular even as new products and technologies emerge in the marketplace. Stoves using gas, pellets, or wood as fuel offer a low impact installation and minimal finishing costs. They are not placed inside a wall so there is no loss of heat, all the heat generated remains within the room. For those who want to reminisce over childhood memories of cooking while the family relaxes, stoves can also often provide a cooktop surface. Wood burning stoves retain the rustic charm of yesteryear whilst making the most of sophisticated technology which today translates into extracting the most heat possible from the fuel and greatly reducing the volume of particulates which escape from the stove. All Lopi wood stoves sold by Western Fireplace Supply are certified by the EPA, the Environmental Protection Agency, and are designed to emit a fraction of the smoke which was produced by older, non-certified stoves of the past. Where wood is a viable source of fuel, it can be cheaper than the alternatives and offers a measure of energy independence. Living rooms, family rooms, kitchens, and basements are all popular locations for a wood burning stove, the Lopi non-catalytic stoves showcased also feature a standard bypass damper for smokeless startup and reloading. There are demonstration videos on the Western Fireplace website to explain the technology and how to operate the stove optimally. From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces which could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply have a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood burning stoves, pellet stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts), wood burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood burning stoves, see-through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



