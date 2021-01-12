Colorado Springs Gas Fireplace Inserts, Wood Burning Stoves, and Pellet Stoves Featured at Colorado Fireplace Stores

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2021 -- Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. Fireplace inserts, the most popular of which are gas fireplace inserts are designed to improve the efficiency of the fireplace and eliminate many of the unwanted pitfalls of traditional fireplaces, like drafts creeping into the house when the fire is not lit, and particulates being released into the living spaces. They are an investment in the home which translates into a higher resale value when it is time to sell the house. The fireplace remains a prominent focal point in the living room or any other room of the home so attention to detail is paramount. Western Fireplace Supply stock fireplace inserts from respected manufacturers like Heat & Glo. Looking at a specific model to demonstrate the quality and attention to detail, the Heat & Glo Escape FireBrick Gas Fireplace Insert features a seamless FireBrick interior that is hand-painted. This fine detail ensures the appearance of the fireplace insert retains a crafted and superior finish over time. In order to make the most of the view into the fireplace, anti-reflective glass and a ClearVue screen can be installed. Available in 30 inches and 35-inch sizes, the fireplace insert can be installed in as little as one day.



For homeowners who yearn to recreate the ambiance and atmosphere of a true wood-burning fire, gas log technology has progressed rapidly over the last few years. With none of the hassle and clean-up associated with traditional wood-burning fireplaces, gas logs are molded from actual logs so various types of wood can be created in a range of colors and grains. The effect of burning embers mirrors the burning of an actual log fire. With different sizes and configurations, the logs can fit into most existing fireplaces. Some of the gas logs are specifically designed to be used in outdoor fireplaces, a popular feature in Colorado back yards where family and friends can gather in the evenings. Manufactured by Heat & Glo, the gas logs stocked at Western Fireplace Supply are both economical and convenient. When installing gas logs, there are codes that must be adhered to. Glass doors or a Flue Sentinel electronic damper are required as part of the installation, the latter of which is primarily used in newer construction when a wood-burning fireplace is being converted to use gas as a fuel. The Flue Sentinel electronically opens and closes the chimney's damper in conjunction with the gas logs being in active use. This use case negates the need for a glass door yet retains an energy-efficient model.



From traditional stoves with an injection of modern technology to sleek or see-through fireplaces which could become the focal point of a contemporary downtown apartment, Western Fireplace Supply have a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood-burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet fireplace inserts), wood-burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



About Western Fireplace Supply

Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood burning stoves, see-through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors, and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado wood, pellet, and gas fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon, and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



Contact Details:



Avon Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Avon

910 Nottingham Road

Avon, CO 81620

970-827-9623



Colorado Springs Fireplace Store - Western Fireplace Colorado Springs

featuring Colorado Springs fireplace inserts

1685 Paonia Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80915

719-591-0020



Fort Collins Fireplaces - Western Fireplace Fort Collins

1408 Riverside Ave.

Ft. Collins, CO 80524

970-498-9679