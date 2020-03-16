Colorado Springs Gas Fireplace Stores Showcase Gas Fireplace Inserts Alongside Pellet Stoves, Pellet Inserts, Gas Fireplaces, and Wood Burning Stoves

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- Western Fireplace has conveniently located Colorado fireplace stores across the state in Avon, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. As well as working with homeowners who are looking to upgrade a fireplace within their home, the experienced team consults with architects and builders, who have relied on the professional service and specialist knowledge of the staff at Western Fireplace Supply for over 35 years. In-house specialists are assigned to each account to see through an entire project from inception to on-site visits, through proposals and quotes, to installation and completion. With so many choices for today's clients, builders and architects can send their clients to any of the showrooms with the plans. The team at Western Fireplace Supply will read through the plans and interpret them to offer the most suitable choices. One of the main complaints and frustrations in today's workplace is the inability to get through to a team when something needs to be done. Leaving a voicemail message means there is no telling when a person will respond to your needs. That is why Western Fireplace has a 24-hour guaranteed resolution turnaround time for problems. This is a speedy and efficient service on any of the extensive range of products in stock. This translates into a smoother working relationship between professional teams and time savings all around. To quote a testimonial from the website from a custom home builder, "Western Fireplace has the best installation and service compared to its competitors. I have been building single-family homes for 30 years and using Western Fireplace the last 5 years. They are very responsive and easy to deal with. I highly recommend them". For more testimonials and an in-depth look at the products and services provided by Western Fireplace Supply, visit their website online or drop in to one of the showrooms.



In terms of popular products, wood burning stoves continue to be a favorite although wood-burning products can present a challenge when venting is considered. They typically require substantial chimney systems. A freestanding wood stove, for example, requires Class A chimney from the first penetration of a combustible to its termination, to eliminate the risk of fire and to minimize creosote buildup. Whilst every fuel-burning stove or fireplace must be vented to the outside of a home, this critical factor is sometimes overlooked when purchasing a heating device. It should be an integral part of the decision and can impact the overall cost and time for a project. The consequences of improper venting are dire and could include fires, poor air quality, and potentially even carbon monoxide buildup. Respected manufacturers like Simpson Dura-Vent manufacture products of the highest quality and most modern venting systems do not draw air from inside the home as older fireplaces did, they operate by drawing air from outside the home. The venting solution chosen is an important consideration for the safety of the home and the family.



With a wide range of fireplace design choices and custom fireplace options, Western Fireplace Supply stock wood burning stoves, pellet burning stoves, gas fireplaces, fireplace inserts, gas fireplace inserts, wood fireplace inserts, and pellet inserts), wood burning fireplaces, gas logs. Their team of experts is able to help find the ideal heating solution or decorative fireplace for residential and commercial properties.



About Western Fireplace Supply

Operating since 1983, Western Fireplace Supply has seen many changes in fireplace design and technology in the decades since. They bring their depth of knowledge and the highest standards to offer a wide range of products including gas fire pit inserts, fireplaces, wood burning stoves, see through fireplaces, gas fireplace inserts, fireplace vents, venting/chimney pipes, glass doors and gas logs. Heating solutions are unique to each living space and customer. Their team of experienced professionals can help find the perfect wood burning stove for a cottage in the woods or a sleek Da Vinci custom fireplace for the most stylish and elegant apartment. More than just a showroom, Western Fireplace Supply has installers who are extensively trained and certified, they understand the complexity involved and place customer safety paramount. With three Colorado fireplace stores in Colorado Springs, Avon and Fort Collins, Western Fireplace Supply has helped more people find heating solutions for their homes than any other Colorado fireplace store. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernfireplace.com/



Contact Details:



Avon Fireplace Store

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

910 Nottingham Road

Avon, CO 81620

970-827-9623



Colorado Springs Fireplace Store

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

1685 Paonia Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80915

719-591-0020



Fort Collins Fireplaces

Colorado Fireplace & Fireplace Supplies

Western Fireplace Supply

1408 Riverside Ave.

Ft. Collins, CO 80524

970-498-9679