Colorado Springs Outdoor Furniture by Western Outdoor Living Includes Premium Patio Furniture, Fire Pits, and Built in Grills to Entertain in Style

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2020 -- With the largest selection of in-stock, premium quality Colorado Springs patio furniture, Western Outdoor living has a wide selection of materials and styles to fit every patio theme and budget. Respected manufacturers like OW Lee, Meadowcraft, Homecrest, Gloster, and Woodard supply the caliber of product which will stand the test of time and the fickle changes of the Colorado seasons. Woven furniture is a modern favorite, with luxuriously deep cushions and a range of seating plans. All of the woven furniture sold by Western Outdoor Living is either maintenance-free resin or aluminum. This means that the patio set looks good without a rigorous maintenance schedule. The highest quality of man-made fibers are used which makes the patio furniture highly supply, resistant to tears, and, important in the state of Colorado, resistant to the high levels of ultraviolet light which may fade the finish. Colorado patio furniture needs to be very hard-wearing to withstand the unpredictable increases and sudden decreases in temperature which the state often experiences, so the weatherproof nature of the polyethylene-based and dyed wicker is essential to prolong the life of the patio furniture and the investment in the home. Although thicker wicker is more difficult to weave, the thicker and more textured wicker is favored by Western Outdoor Living as it is ultimately more resistant to tearing, splitting, and tension. This gives a more natural feel and helps prolong the life of woven furniture. Less likely to sag over time with use, handwoven wicker is unique and individual, as well as covering the patio furniture frame better in terms of covering any gaps to the underlying metal. The Western Outdoor Living website features three premium patio furniture designs from Whitecraft, the Aruba, the Oasis, and the Saddleback. Styles range from a traditional chair and settee configuration to a modern and sleek curved seating plan. In addition to woven patio seating, tables accompany the ensemble for a functional as well as a comfortable patio area. Woven patio furniture brings a modern twist to a traditional gathering place in the great Colorado outdoors, patios throughout the seasons are a place to gather and tell stories, to eat together and reminisce.



Colorado Patio furniture is showcased alongside a wide selection of built in grills and outdoor fire pits, bringing together multiple elements of the patio and patio accessories together in one place. From a wrought iron patio furniture set of a table and chairs to the latest in Fire Magic built-in grill technology including wood chip smokers and halogen lights inside the barbecue hood, Western Outdoor Living inspires new patio projects for the Colorado family that enjoys spending time in the great outdoors.



As one of the premier providers of patio accessories and patio furniture in Colorado Springs, Western Outdoor Living has experienced staff who can help find the products best suited to each home or business. The latest and finest patio products are stocked in their extensive showroom.



About Western Outdoor Living Colorado Springs

Western Outdoor Living believes in outstanding service, durability, and comfort. Colorado outdoor patio furniture is showcased alongside outdoor fire pits, premium built-in outdoor grill models and custom outdoor kitchens for Coloradans embracing the outdoor lifestyle. They offer a wide selection of styles in different materials so from a rustic wood patio furniture set to a sleek and colorful sling patio design, patio furniture and the perfect accompanying fine patio accessories are always in stock. The Western Outdoor Living website is also a useful resource for homeowners with a link to maintenance tips, helping keep high-quality Colorado Springs outdoor furniture products as impressive as the day they were bought. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernoutdoorlivingcolorado.com/



