Colorado Springs Outdoor Furniture by Western Outdoor Living Includes Wrought Iron Patio Furniture, Woven, Sling, and Wood Patio Furniture Tables and Chairs

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- Colorado Springs patio furniture has to stand up to the sun, wind, and snow of Colorado's seasons. That's why Western Outdoor Living, premier suppliers of patio furniture, built in outdoor grills, fire pits, and outdoor kitchens, offer the highest quality of product from the nation's most respected manufacturers. Their extensive showroom is located in Colorado Springs, where the team of experienced staff is available to help advise which materials or products may be best suited to a unique home. Considerations include factors such as if the patio furniture will be stored indoors over the winter, how many people need to be accommodated, what configuration would fit best in the space, what maintenance will be required, and what the budget is. The Western Outdoor Living website gives some tips on maintenance and this can be an important consideration when choosing which materials to purchase. For instance, natural stone tabletops are porous and should be covered when not in use to protect the surface from moisture. To minimize staining and increase the longevity of a stone table, it should be sealed twice a year, ideally in the spring and the fall. Colorado's freezing winter temperatures and warmer days when thawing occurs can cause cracks and splits to appear in the stone. For this reason, natural stone tabletops must be brought inside during the winter. Undercover but still outside, for example in the garage, is not enough protection for the stone. This pattern of care is different from the recommended action for wooden teak furniture. Teak furniture can be kept outside all year round, although particular care must be taken if it is brought inside that a steep temperature or humidity increase does not result, as this could cause the teak to split. Teak will naturally weather over time and change in color. This can be avoided by using a Teak Sealer which only impacts the outer layer of the wood. Gentle cleaning of the teak patio furniture can be done with warm water and soap flakes. This is preferable to an abrasive pressure washer which could cause damage to the wood surface.



Patio furniture is showcased alongside a wide selection of built in grills and outdoor fire pits, bringing together multiple elements of the patio and patio accessories together in one place. From a wrought iron patio set of a table and chairs to the latest in Fire Magic built-in grill technology including wood chip smokers and halogen lights inside the barbecue hood, Western Outdoor Living inspires new patio projects for the Colorado family that enjoys spending time in the great outdoors.



As one of the premier providers of patio accessories and patio furniture in Colorado Springs, Western Outdoor Living has experienced staff who can help find the products best suited to each home or business. The latest and finest patio products are stocked in their extensive showroom.



About Western Outdoor Living Colorado Springs

Western Outdoor Living believes in outstanding service, durability, and comfort. Colorado outdoor patio furniture is showcased alongside outdoor fire pits, premium built-in outdoor grill models and custom outdoor kitchens for Coloradans embracing the outdoor lifestyle. They offer a wide selection of styles in different materials so from a rustic wood patio furniture set to a sleek and colorful sling patio design, patio furniture and the perfect accompanying fine patio accessories are always in stock. The Western Outdoor Living website is also a useful resource for homeowners with a link to maintenance tips, helping keep high-quality Colorado Springs outdoor furniture products as impressive as the day they were bought. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernoutdoorlivingcolorado.com/



Contact Details:

1685 Paonia Street Colorado Springs, CO 80915

Telephone: 719-591-1690

Email: info@westernoutdoorlivingcolorado.com