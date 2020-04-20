Colorado Springs Outdoor Furniture by Western Outdoor Living Showcases Wrought Iron Patio Furniture, Woven Patio Sets, Fire Pits, and Built in Outdoor Grills

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2020 -- With the largest selection of in-stock, premium quality Colorado Springs patio furniture, Western Outdoor Living has a wide selection of styles and designs to choose from. Colorado patio furniture ranges in style from traditional to modern and there are patio sets and patio accessories to fit any budget. Spring in Colorado can be unpredictable with 70 degree days followed by inches of snow. These fluctuations in temperature can be challenging for some materials and should be a consideration when buying outdoor products. One of the factors to consider is if the home has enough space to store patio furniture under cover over the winter and the early part of spring. One of the materials best suited to Colorado's climate is teak, a dense hardwood which has a naturally high oil content. This offers protection against rotting no matter how much snow or rain falls. It is also not prone to twisting or splintering, another reason why Colorado homeowners know that high-quality teak patio furniture will last a long time. Aluminum patio furniture is also a firm favorite in Colorado. There are two distinct types of aluminum patio furniture: solid, cast aluminum which is heavy and can withstand breezy conditions remaining very stable, or a lighter design with a reinforced yet hollow form of material called extruded aluminum which is inevitably lighter and can be bent or cut into shape rather than the process required for cast aluminum which entails melting aluminum and pouring it into molds which then have to be cooled and welded. Respected manufacturers like Woodard, OW Lee, Meadowcraft, Homecrest, and Gloster are showcased at the Western Outdoor Living showroom in Colorado Springs. As well as being perfect for the back yard, Colorado outdoor furniture is also a popular choice for restaurants or homes which have a conservatory attached. The bright space is indoors yet seemingly also a part of the garden, so patio furniture is the perfect choice.



When entertaining outside, home chefs can continue to be a part of the conversation and fun without leaving the patio area. This is easy with a built in outdoor grill, conveniently on hand for planned gatherings or impromptu dinners. With a wide selection of outdoor grills to choose from, the staff at Western Outdoor Living can help advise which size and design features best fit the patio space and the preference of the cook. The Fire Magic grills showcased are known for their performance and durability, making them an investment for the future. When space is at a premium and a built in grill is not an option, Western Outdoor Living also stock a selection of the highest quality cart grills from the Fire Magic Series.



Colorado Patio furniture is showcased alongside a wide selection of built-in grills and fire pits, bringing together multiple elements of the patio and patio accessories together in one place. From a wrought iron patio set of a table and chairs to the latest in Fire Magic built in outdoor grill technology including wood chip smokers and halogen lights inside the barbecue hood, Western Outdoor Living inspires new patio projects for the Colorado family that enjoys spending time in the great outdoors.



As one of the premier providers of patio accessories and patio furniture in Colorado Springs, Western Outdoor Living has experienced staff who can help find the products best suited to each home or business. The latest and finest patio products are stocked in their extensive showroom.



