Colorado Springs Patio Furniture and Outdoor Furniture Combine Style and Function with Built in Outdoor Grills and Fire Pits for a Backyard Retreat

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2020 -- Colorado Springs patio furniture by Western Outdoor Living offers the vision of a perfect backyard retreat to enjoy through the Colorado summer and beyond. An extension of the home, the style from indoors can be mirrored seamlessly in the steps to the outdoors or can be a total change. For some, a sunroom or covered porch offers even more flexibility with the added bonus of some shade and some protection from the extremes in temperature and fluctuations that can be a regular part of the afternoons as the weather patterns change. When homeowners enjoy an open concept and minimalist home interior, the patio offers the option to adopt a more traditional and luxurious space. Modern materials such as woven patio furniture are developed to deliver stylish aesthetics with low-maintenance. In particular, at Western Outdoor Living, a thicker type of wicker is preferred over some other retailers. Although the thicker wicker is more difficult to weave, the higher quality material which is favored over the cheaper wickers often sold by less well-respected manufacturers is highly supple, resistant to tears, and is less affected by the high levels of UV radiation which is a well-known side effect of living in the mile-high city of Denver and across the state. Completely weatherproof and hard-wearing, the 100% handwoven furniture is designed to cover as much of the frame as possible with tight, compact woven fibers that are less likely to warp and sag over time. All of the woven outdoor patio furniture showcased by Western Outdoor Living is made from either maintenance-free resin or aluminum. This is in contrast to some other materials which can be used for patio sets, for instance, stone patio tables must be frequently sealed to protect them from the elements and prolong their longevity. When investing in a new patio set, the quality of the product is a guide to how long it is likely to last. "Bargain" products are less of a bargain if they only last one or two summers before they need to be replaced.



Best known for their high-quality Colorado outdoor furniture, some of the most notable manufacturers featured at Western Outdoor Living include Woodard, Gloster, OW Lee, MeadowCraft, and Homecrest Outdoor Living. To keep the patio furniture in tip-top condition, there is a section on the website with helpful tips on how to maintain condition and colors. This includes for instance the recommendation to touch up any scratches or damage to a wrought iron patio set with a paint that re-seals the finish, protecting the furniture into the future. Known for its durability and strength, this is likely to be a rare maintenance requirement for wrought iron patio furniture.



Colorado Patio furniture is showcased alongside a wide selection of built-in outdoor grills, Colorado Springs barbecue grills, and fire pits, bringing together multiple elements of the patio and patio accessories together in one place. From a wrought iron patio set of a table and chairs to the latest in Fire Magic built-in outdoor grill technology including wood chip smokers and halogen lights inside the barbecue hood, Western Outdoor Living inspires new patio projects for the Colorado family that enjoys spending time in the great outdoors.



As one of the premier providers of patio accessories and patio furniture in Colorado Springs, Western Outdoor Living has experienced staff who can help find the products best suited to each home or business. The latest and finest patio products are stocked in their extensive showroom.



About Western Outdoor Living Colorado Springs

Western Outdoor Living believes in outstanding service, durability, and comfort. Colorado outdoor patio furniture is showcased alongside outdoor fire pits, premium built-in outdoor grills, and custom outdoor kitchens for Coloradans embracing the outdoor lifestyle. They offer a wide selection of styles in different materials so from a rustic wood patio furniture set to a sleek and colorful sling patio design, patio furniture and the perfect accompanying fine patio accessories are always in stock. The Western Outdoor Living website is also a useful resource for homeowners with a link to maintenance tips, helping keep high-quality Colorado Springs outdoor furniture products as impressive as the day they were bought. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernoutdoorlivingcolorado.com/



Contact Details:



1685 Paonia Street Colorado Springs, CO 80915

Telephone: 719-591-1690

Email: info@westernoutdoorlivingcolorado.com