Colorado Springs Patio Furniture, Built in Outdoor Grills, and Outdoor Fire Pits by Western Outdoor Living Make the Back Yard an Entertaining Space for Family and Friends

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2020 -- With the largest selection of in-stock, premium quality Colorado Springs patio furniture, Western Outdoor Living has a wide selection of styles and designs to choose from. As temperatures start to soar across the Front Range, homeowners look forward to some relaxing afternoons in the back yard. A representative from Western Outdoor Living sums up why customers return to their showroom when they are looking for something new for their outdoor living space: "Why do we live in Colorado? Ask most people, and "the outdoors" will surely be near the top of their list. Western Outdoor Living is Colorado Springs' source for the finest patio furniture, fire pits and accessories to help you create and enjoy your own private outdoors—your back yard. We offer the finest in outdoor furniture, fire pits, premium barbecue grills, even complete outdoor kitchens to help you make the most of Colorado's delightful summers. Everything we sell is of the utmost in quality, from the nation's most respected manufacturers. Sure, you can go to the discount store and buy a patio set or grill for less. There are reasons they sell for less. If you're lucky, you might get a couple of seasons out of it before Colorado's sun, wind, rain and snow reduce it to junk. Then you can buy another one, and repeat the process over and over, until you've spent thousands of dollars on "bargain" products.Or, you can buy the highest quality, most elegant, well-built furniture or grills on the market from us. You'll only need to buy them once, instead of every year or two. In return you'll have years of outstanding service, durability, and comfort. That is the greatest bargain of all. We invite you to visit our extensive showroom and see everything new and exciting in the world of fine patio products. Your outdoor paradise awaits you."



Colorado Patio furniture is showcased alongside a wide selection of built in grills and fire pits, bringing together multiple elements of the patio and patio accessories together in one place. From a wrought iron patio set of a table and chairs to the latest in Fire Magic built-in grill technology including wood chip smokers and halogen lights inside the barbecue hood, Western Outdoor Living inspires new patio projects for the Colorado family that enjoys spending time in the great outdoors.



As one of the premier providers of patio accessories and patio furniture in Colorado Springs, Western Outdoor Living has experienced staff who can help find the products best suited to each home or business. The latest and finest patio products are stocked in their extensive showroom.



Western Outdoor Living believes in outstanding service, durability, and comfort. Colorado outdoor patio furniture is showcased alongside outdoor fire pits, premium built-in outdoor grill models and custom outdoor kitchens for Coloradans embracing the outdoor lifestyle. They offer a wide selection of styles in different materials so from a rustic wood patio furniture set to a sleek and colorful sling patio design, patio furniture and the perfect accompanying fine patio accessories are always in stock. The Western Outdoor Living website is also a useful resource for homeowners with a link to maintenance tips, helping keep high-quality Colorado Springs outdoor furniture products as impressive as the day they were bought.



