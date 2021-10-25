Colorado Springs Patio Furniture, Built in Outdoor Grills, and Outdoor Fire Pits from Western Outdoor Living

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2021 -- Colorado Springs patio furniture has to withstand sometimes drastic changes in temperature and precipitation in the form of rain, hail, or snow. When looking for hard-wearing patio furniture materials, there are more options than the traditional wrought iron patio sets. Modern woven patio furniture sets from Western Outdoor Living are constructed from maintenance-free resin or aluminum. The man-made fibers are soft to touch and supple, with high resistance to ultraviolet light which is a plus in Colorado. Weatherproof and able to withstand fluctuations in temperature, the woven designs showcased at the Colorado Springs patio furniture showroom are 100% handwoven with maximum wicker coverage to minimize the visibility of the frames. Less likely to degrade and sag over time, the compact weaving style ensures product longevity. Colorado outdoor furniture by Western Outdoor Living offers variety in terms of design, weight, price point, and style. Woven patio furniture in particular is adaptable in terms of being able to fit an unusual patio shape by making the most of modular patio furniture design. As described on the Western Outdoor Living website, "our woven furniture uses a more textured, thicker type of wicker than other manufacturers. Although this wicker is more difficult to weave, it is stronger, more resistant to tension, tearing, and splitting. It also wears better and gives a more natural feel. This woven furniture is 100% handwoven, making each item as individual as the person who wove it and every part of the chair is covered in wicker to achieve an exceptional appearance.



In addition, they ensure that all weaving is as tight and compact as possible. This minimizes any gaps in the weave showing through to the exposed frame and also ensures the weaving is less likely to sag over time and with use." The traditional patio is not the only location suited to outdoor furniture. Modular units are ideal to fit onto a long and narrow porch area or a compact space like a balcony. Patio furniture configurations can be changed to accommodate larger groups when entertaining and buying cohesive sets which mix and match and fit together in different configurations is more manageable when the individual pieces can be moved separately, weighing less than the equivalent larger sofas and sectionals. Aesthetics can be easily changed with a fabric change on the chairs or swapping out the cushions, creating a new or seasonal look without the outlay of a whole new set of patio furniture. Maintenance should always be one of the factors considered before buying a new patio furniture set. Some materials require sealing, whilst others require only an occasional rinse with soapy water. The maintenance required will likely also depend on the exposure to the elements. Some Colorado residents like to store their patio furniture indoors over the winter months which will protect the furniture from extreme cold as well as snow and ice. If teak furniture is being stored away from the patio over the winter, it should never be moved from a cold exterior setting to a heated indoor room, as the wood may split. The preferred option would be to store the teak table and chairs in an outdoor shed or a garage. When furniture is being stored for an extended period of time, it is best to clean it before storing it, although the furniture should always be allowed to dry properly before being covered.



Other popular additions to the patio include fire pits in Colorado Springs, they add an exciting focal point to the backyard, a modern twist on the familiar campfire setting.



To find solutions for all the patio upgrades in one place, patio furniture, fire pits, and barbecue grills can be browsed online or at the Colorado Springs showroom.



Colorado Patio furniture is showcased alongside a wide selection of built-in grills, Colorado Springs barbecue grills, and fire pits, bringing together multiple elements of the patio and patio accessories together in one place. From a wrought iron patio set of a table and chairs to the latest in Fire Magic built-in outdoor grill technology including wood chip smokers and halogen lights inside the barbecue hood, Western Outdoor Living inspires new patio projects for the Colorado family that enjoys spending time in the great outdoors.



As one of the premier providers of patio accessories and patio furniture in Colorado Springs, Western Outdoor Living has experienced staff who can help find the products best suited to each home or business. The latest and finest patio products are stocked in their extensive showroom.



