Colorado Springs Patio Furniture, Built in Outdoor Grills, Barbecue Grills, and Outdoor Fire Pits Can Be Sourced from Western Outdoor Living

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2021 -- Colorado Springs patio furniture sets the stage for outdoor entertaining year-round, and many also like to cook outside to serve a BBQ at the weekend for family and friends. The primary requirement of an outdoor grill is to perform consistently and reliably, although an aesthetically pleasing design is a bonus in addition to the functionality. Barbecue grills can be built into an outdoor kitchen or they can be portable, with cart grill models. Western Outdoor Living, premier providers of high-quality patio products in Colorado Springs, stock FireMagic premium grills, designed to look contemporary and stylish, whilst simultaneously being engineered to reflect heat, cook evenly and consistently, be cleaned easily, and offer the flexibility to cook many proteins and vegetables through direct and indirect cooking. There are features on a barbecue that may not be apparent in a showroom or in a review that can become annoying in operation.



An example of the attention to detail and high quality in the FireMagic premium grills is the silicone bumpers which are on the lid, ensuring a quiet close to the lid each time, helping keep the conversation flowing around the focal point of the food about to be shared. In addition, for those who find handling the barbecue a physical strain, ergonomically designed handles and a pivot hinge system on the lid reduce the effort required to check on the temperatures and reposition the food. Safety should always be a primary consideration when dealing with high temperatures and fuel. The electronic spark ignition system in FireMagic premium grills uses a state-of-the-art heavy-duty battery-operated electronic ignition system, designed to spark until it is lit. The component is heat protected so it is durable over time, and there is easy access to the battery as required. Cooks like to have the flexibility to use their barbecue grills for a multitude of applications, from cooking a cake to searing steak, so a wide temperature range is also an asset, offering choices and heat management options. To avoid troublesome flare-ups which can be unpredictable and affect the taste of the food, burners are placed so that portholes are evenly spaced throughout the entire barbecue, from the front to the back. A spacious firebox height and hood design optimize the heat distribution within the barbecue grill. When the hood of the barbecue is closed, it cooks more like an oven, although there is always the option to cook with the lid lifted so food can be repositioned frequently, with large internal clearances making food placement simpler and safer.



Colorado outdoor furniture by Western Outdoor Living mirrors the same high standards, from traditional favorites like wrought iron, which is so durable it can be handed down through generations, to modern, modular woven patio furniture which can be arranged creatively to fit many configurations on a limited patio or porch space. Sling patio furniture is a popular choice around swimming pools, whilst teak wood patio furniture remains a classic and rustic choice. If a patio set can be at least partially protected from the elements, underneath a covered patio for instance, then wintertime storage may not be a requirement.



Other popular additions to the patio include fire pits in Colorado Springs, Gas fires are designed to be smaller than wood-burning fires and safety should always be the primary concern. Outdoor fire pits do not suit exposed and windy locations as the fire may 'jump' out of the pit and wind or strong breeze can direct the heat and fire onto components of the fire pit which were not designed to withstand that high temperature. This could cause components of the pit to be damaged or to fail. Outdoor gas fireplaces are a good alternative for exposed locations. The structure around the burner and valve within the outdoor fire pit requires adequate ventilation and the fire pits sold by Western Outdoor Living are not approved to be installed into any additional structure.



To find solutions for all the patio upgrades in one place, patio furniture, fire pits, and barbecue grills can be browsed online or at the Colorado Springs showroom.



Colorado Patio furniture is showcased alongside a wide selection of built-in grills, Colorado Springs barbecue grills, and fire pits, bringing together multiple elements of the patio and patio accessories together in one place. From a wrought iron patio set of a table and chairs to the latest in Fire Magic built-in outdoor grill technology including wood chip smokers and halogen lights inside the barbecue hood, Western Outdoor Living inspires new patio projects for the Colorado family that enjoys spending time in the great outdoors.



As one of the premier providers of patio accessories and patio furniture in Colorado Springs, Western Outdoor Living has experienced staff who can help find the products best suited to each home or business. The latest and finest patio products are stocked in their extensive showroom.



About Western Outdoor Living Colorado Springs

Western Outdoor Living believes in outstanding service, durability, and comfort. Colorado outdoor patio furniture is showcased alongside outdoor fire pits, premium built-in outdoor grills, and custom outdoor kitchens for Coloradans embracing the outdoor lifestyle. They offer a wide selection of styles in different materials so from a rustic wood patio furniture set to a sleek and colorful sling patio design, patio furniture and the perfect accompanying fine patio accessories are always in stock. The Western Outdoor Living website is also a useful resource for homeowners with a link to maintenance tips, helping keep high-quality Colorado Springs outdoor furniture products as impressive as the day they were bought. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernoutdoorlivingcolorado.com/



Colorado Springs outdoor furniture and Colorado Springs built in outdoor grill showroom: 1685 Paonia Street Colorado Springs, CO 80915

Telephone: 719-591-1690

Email: info@westernoutdoorlivingcolorado.com