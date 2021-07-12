Colorado Springs Patio Furniture, Built in Outdoor Grills, Barbecue Grills, and Outdoor Fire Pits Create an Outdoor Retreat

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2021 -- There are many considerations when selecting Colorado Springs patio furniture for a backyard, patio, porch, balcony, or sunroom. One of the most obvious factors is the size of the furniture and if it is modular in design, which may mean it can be aligned to fit a smaller space like a porch, a narrow space like a private balcony, or an unusual area like an L-shaped set of pavers on a lawn. Woven patio furniture often comes in modular units which can be arranged in many configurations. The woven patio furniture at Western Outdoor Living, a premier provider of high-quality patio products in Colorado Springs, is crafted from man-made fibers which are soft to the touch. With a high level of resistance to ultra-violet light, especially important when at altitude, as well as suppleness and resistance to tearing, the wicker is also weatherproof and designed to be durable. 100% handwoven, each piece is unique and created in such a way that gaps showing any exposed frame are minimized whilst maintaining a tight weave over time that does not sag or loosen with use.



Woven patio furniture also suits a configuration that focuses on a Colorado outdoor furniture seating space with side tables as opposed to the more traditional patio set which comprises a large dining table surrounded by chairs. An additional bonus with some patio furniture pieces like ottomans is that they are functional and can be designed to do double duty as a storage unit too. This is useful when cushions are to be stored, perhaps when bad weather is forecast. In case of spills or just to refresh the cushions, many also can be bought with detachable cushion covers which can be laundered. With deep cushions and comfort paramount, the woven patio set is the perfect reading nook, retreat to relax, or outdoor living space to entertain. Modular chairs, ottomans, corner tables, and settees can also be situated around an outdoor fire pit for a relaxed get-together as the evening draws in, particularly as the evenings start to cool, although a fire pit is an attractive and appealing patio focal point year-round.



Instead of one big meal around a dining table, a popular alternative is enjoying several smaller plates of food where the primary cooking method is a built-in outdoor grill. With a patio area nearby, the cook can participate in the conversation and the food can easily be passed around. One of the advantages of an outdoor kitchen, when space allows, is that storage areas can be incorporated, reducing the time and effort required in transferring everything from the kitchen, and the prep time in getting ready to cook is minimized. The built-in outdoor grill or outdoor kitchen area is also an investment in the property and will raise the resale value of the home. Where the yard space is small and there is no room for a built-in grill or an outdoor kitchen, Western Outdoor Living also stocks cart grills which are typically smaller and mobile. An important part of protecting the longevity of any grill is keeping it clean after each cook. Doing this also reduces the prep time for the next cook as the grill is already clean. Understanding the dimensions of the patio area, balcony space, or porch is an important prerequisite, taking into consideration that walking around the item may also be a requirement and there may be a minimum distance away from the house recommended for safety.



Other popular additions to the patio include fire pits in Colorado Springs, as they need not only be used for warmth, they look stunning and the outdoor fire pit becomes a natural gathering spot or focal point in the evenings throughout the year. With many choices like size, fuel, and price point, Western Outdoor Living stock fire pits from respected manufacturers like OW Lee, Homecrest, and Golden Blount. Safety should always be the primary consideration.



To find solutions for all the patio upgrades in one place, patio furniture, fire pits, and barbecue grills can be browsed online or at the Colorado Springs showroom.



Colorado Patio furniture is showcased alongside a wide selection of built-in grills, Colorado Springs barbecue grills, and fire pits, bringing together multiple elements of the patio and patio accessories together in one place. From a wrought iron patio set of a table and chairs to the latest in Fire Magic built-in outdoor grill technology including wood chip smokers and halogen lights inside the barbecue hood, Western Outdoor Living inspires new patio projects for the Colorado family that enjoys spending time in the great outdoors.



As one of the premier providers of patio accessories and patio furniture in Colorado Springs, Western Outdoor Living has experienced staff who can help find the products best suited to each home or business. The latest and finest patio products are stocked in their extensive showroom.



