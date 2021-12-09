Colorado Springs Patio Furniture, Built in Outdoor Grills, Barbecue Grills, and Outdoor Fire Pits for Holiday Season Entertaining

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2021 -- Colorado's climate varies not just from season to season, but from day to day, which means that even over the winter months, there may be days of over 70 degrees where an outdoor gathering for family and friends is an inviting entertainment option. Colorado Springs patio furniture and Colorado outdoor furniture set the stage as the main seating areas however there are many other patio accessories that make the outdoor living area more functional and stylish. Western Outdoor Living takes a holistic approach to the patio and the many ways it can be enjoyed. With products as diverse as built-in state-of-the-art outdoor grills and traditional teak wooden tables, their Colorado showroom showcases the finest products from well-respected manufacturers. Precision burners on the FireMagic premium barbecue grills have such a range that it is possible to cook at a low enough temperature to cook a cake, whilst being able to easily adjust to a searing hot 1000°F to sear a steak and seal in the flavor. Heavy-duty cast stainless steel burners have precision machined burner ports which are spaced evenly across the barbecue for even cooking with high quality being consistently delivered alongside cutting-edge technology.



Spacious fireboxes typify the practicality which every cook will appreciate with reliable heat distribution and minimal flare-ups. Stylish design is paired with convenience in details like the ergonomically designed barbecue lid handle which looks sleek whilst leveraging a pivot hinge system which allows for less effort when opening and closing the barbecue lid. Silicone bumpers on the lid not only dampen the sound of the lid closing, but they also help seal potential drafts and support an even cooking temperature under the hood. Rotisserie cooking is always popular over the holiday season, and accessories include chicken and turkey holders as well as fish or vegetable baskets. Built-in grills are not always the best investment at any moment in time. For smaller yards, or when it is not the right time to invest in a property, such as when the home is being rented, cart grills are available which are mobile around the yard. The same attention to detail and high-quality materials are utilized, with the added convenience of being able to store the cart grill in a different part of the yard or property. This is also a good solution when space is limited by the floor plan and at a premium, such as a small balcony or porch which is still large enough to house a cart grill. The FireMagic Echelon Series of barbecue cart grills feature a wood chip smoker and a water-resistant design, as well as a double-walled teardrop-style seamless hood for superior heat convection and a digital thermometer to check the internal temperatures of food products before serving.



Other popular additions to the patio include fire pits in Colorado Springs, they add an exciting focal point to the backyard, a modern twist on the familiar campfire setting.



To find solutions for all the patio upgrades in one place, patio furniture, fire pits, and barbecue grills can be browsed online or at the Colorado Springs showroom.



Colorado Patio furniture is showcased alongside a wide selection of built-in grills, Colorado Springs barbecue grills, and fire pits, bringing together multiple elements of the patio and patio accessories together in one place. From a wrought iron patio set of a table and chairs to the latest in Fire Magic built-in outdoor grill technology including wood chip smokers and halogen lights inside the barbecue hood, Western Outdoor Living inspires new patio projects for the Colorado family that enjoys spending time in the great outdoors.



As one of the premier providers of patio accessories and patio furniture in Colorado Springs, Western Outdoor Living has experienced staff who can help find the products best suited to each home or business. The latest and finest patio products are stocked in their extensive showroom.



Western Outdoor Living believes in outstanding service, durability, and comfort. Colorado outdoor patio furniture is showcased alongside outdoor fire pits, premium built-in outdoor grills, and custom outdoor kitchens for Coloradans embracing the outdoor lifestyle. They offer a wide selection of styles in different materials so from a rustic wood patio furniture set to a sleek and colorful sling patio design, patio furniture and the perfect accompanying fine patio accessories are always in stock.



