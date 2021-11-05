Colorado Springs Patio Furniture, Built in Outdoor Grills, Barbecue Grills, and Outdoor Fire Pits for Year-Round Entertaining

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2021 -- Colorado Springs outdoor patio furniture is designed to be tolerant of temperature changes and the many fluctuations and unpredictable conditions Colorado can see. Even in the middle of winter, Colorado can see days where sunscreen is recommended and the temperatures feel more like spring. Snow can remain on the ground in a shady area of a patio while the other side is melted, dried, and perfect conditions for entertaining family and friends outside. Some types of patio furniture suit being outside year-round more than others, so if the homeowner knows that they will be wanting the outdoor furniture to remain outdoors, that can help influence the type of furniture purchased. Without a convenient indoor space to relocate patio furniture to over the winter months, keeping the furniture on the patio offers the opportunity to enjoy it on the nicer days and also negates the need to worry about the logistics of moving the furniture indoors and then relocating it again following the winter. Aluminum Colorado outdoor furniture is a good choice for year-round patio furniture as it will never rust. Western Outdoor Living, a premier provider of patio products based in Colorado Springs, offers aluminum patio furniture sets from respected manufacturers like Woodard, OW Lee, Meadowcraft, Homecrest, and Gloster.



A powder-coated paint finish protects the furniture from Colorado's elements. Aluminum patio furniture can be solid, cast aluminum, which is heavier and ideally suited to exposed patios which could have gusts of winds, extruded aluminum which is essentially a hollow aluminum design with inner walls reinforcing the design or a mixture of both. The extruded aluminum patio furniture is typically lighter in weight than the cast aluminum, with the blend of materials weighing in between the two extremes. The patio furniture designs which combine cast and extruded aluminum offer weight advantages over the extruded-only designs, whilst being typically cheaper than the fully cast patio sets. Extruded aluminum can be cut and bent to construct the patio furniture designs, whereas cast aluminum requires melting, pouring into shaped molds, cooling, and welding to join the frame. Cast aluminum may be reminiscent of the traditional wrought iron furniture designs, but it is lighter, by comparison, making it easier to move. The durability of aluminum patio furniture translates into longevity which sees homeowners spread their investment across several years. One last point to consider is the ease of maintenance of aluminum patio furniture, as a hosing down or a wipe with a rag and warm soap is enough to keep the furniture in tip-top form.



Other popular additions to the patio include fire pits in Colorado Springs, they add an exciting focal point to the backyard, a modern twist on the familiar campfire setting.



To find solutions for all the patio upgrades in one place, patio furniture, fire pits, and barbecue grills can be browsed online or at the Colorado Springs showroom.



Colorado Patio furniture is showcased alongside a wide selection of built-in grills, Colorado Springs barbecue grills, and fire pits, bringing together multiple elements of the patio and patio accessories together in one place. From a wrought iron patio set of a table and chairs to the latest in Fire Magic built-in outdoor grill technology including wood chip smokers and halogen lights inside the barbecue hood, Western Outdoor Living inspires new patio projects for the Colorado family that enjoys spending time in the great outdoors.



As one of the premier providers of patio accessories and patio furniture in Colorado Springs, Western Outdoor Living has experienced staff who can help find the products best suited to each home or business. The latest and finest patio products are stocked in their extensive showroom.



Western Outdoor Living believes in outstanding service, durability, and comfort. Colorado outdoor patio furniture is showcased alongside outdoor fire pits, premium built-in outdoor grills, and custom outdoor kitchens for Coloradans embracing the outdoor lifestyle. They offer a wide selection of styles in different materials so from a rustic wood patio furniture set to a sleek and colorful sling patio design, patio furniture and the perfect accompanying fine patio accessories are always in stock. The Western Outdoor Living website is also a useful resource for homeowners with a link to maintenance tips, helping keep high-quality Colorado Springs patio furniture products as impressive as the day they were bought. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernoutdoorlivingcolorado.com/



