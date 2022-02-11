Colorado Springs Patio Furniture, Built in Outdoor Grills, Colorado Springs Barbecue Grills, and Outdoor Fire Pits for Springtime

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2022 -- Spending time outdoors in Colorado often involves entertaining, whether it is a family gathering or having friends over for a weekend afternoon. Dining outside is made considerably easier when the cook is also outside, being able to mingle with guests as the food is prepared. Built-in outdoor barbecue grills are an important part of any outdoor kitchen, and they are designed to withstand the Colorado climate and be durable as well as consistent and versatile. There are many design features that contribute to a more even cook, or a more consistent cooking experience. The Fire Magic Echelon Series of Built-in grills are stocked by Western Outdoor Living, premier providers of patio products based in Colorado Springs, with a showroom featuring many outdoor patio elements from patio furniture, to cart grills as well as built-in grills, and fire pits.



The high-quality built-in grills are practically designed with simple yet important design features like being water-resistant so rainwater does not get inside the grill. More complex design features include a double-walled teardrop style seamless hood on the grill which helps with heat convection, and a wood chip smoker with a 2,500 BTU smoker burner designed to impart the best flavor of the chosen wood to the food, whether that be fruity tones from apple wood, or a deep rich smoky flavor from a stronger wood such as mesquite. The entertaining and cooking don't always stop as the sun goes down, so halogen lights inside the grill hood illuminate the food as required. Digital thermometers take the guesswork out of knowing when a protein has reached the perfect temperature for food lovers who appreciate rare, medium, or well-done cuts of meat, reducing the chance of overcooking or undercooking. For reliability in any season and in any weather condition, electronic push-to-light hot surface ignition starts up the grill instantly.



For exposed back yards and windy locations, heavier weight Colorado Springs patio furniture and Colorado outdoor furniture helps prevent tables and chairs from being blown over. Wrought iron patio furniture is a popular choice as it is not only heavy, but also durable, and easy to maintain. Known for being cold to the touch in the winter and warm to the touch in the summer, removable cushions on the chairs instantly make the furniture more comfortable and can be used to bring a colorful theme to the outdoor space. Removing the cushions through the wintertime when the furniture is not in use helps prevent fading and potential damage from precipitation, whether it be rain or snow.



Other popular additions to the patio include fire pits in Colorado Springs, they add an exciting focal point to the backyard, a modern twist on the familiar campfire setting. To find solutions for all the patio upgrades in one place, patio furniture, fire pits, and barbecue grills can be browsed online or at the Colorado Springs showroom.



Colorado Patio furniture is showcased alongside a wide selection of built-in grills, Colorado Springs barbecue grills, and fire pits, bringing together multiple elements of the patio and patio accessories together in one place. From a wrought iron patio set of a table and chairs to the latest in Fire Magic built-in outdoor grill technology including wood chip smokers and halogen lights inside the barbecue hood, Western Outdoor Living inspires new patio projects for the Colorado family that enjoys spending time in the great outdoors.



As one of the premier providers of patio accessories and patio furniture in Colorado Springs, Western Outdoor Living has experienced staff who can help find the products best suited to each home or business. The latest and finest patio products are stocked in their extensive showroom.



About Western Outdoor Living Colorado Springs

Western Outdoor Living believes in outstanding service, durability, and comfort. Colorado outdoor patio furniture is showcased alongside outdoor fire pits, premium built-in outdoor grills, and custom outdoor kitchens for Coloradans embracing the outdoor lifestyle. They offer a wide selection of styles in different materials so from a rustic wood patio furniture set to a sleek and colorful sling patio design, patio furniture and the perfect accompanying fine patio accessories are always in stock. The Western Outdoor Living website is also a useful resource for homeowners with a link to maintenance tips, helping keep high-quality Colorado Springs outdoor furniture products as impressive as the day they were bought. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernoutdoorlivingcolorado.com/



Contact Details:



Colorado Springs patio furniture and Colorado Springs built in outdoor grill showroom: 1685 Paonia Street Colorado Springs, CO 80915

Telephone: 719-591-1690

Email: info@westernoutdoorlivingcolorado.com