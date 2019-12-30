Colorado Springs Patio Furniture, Outdoor Fire Pits and Built in Grills by Western Outdoor Living Are a Stylish and Functional Extension of a Colorado Home

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2019 -- Colorado's seasons can be unpredictable and yet no matter what time of year, the chances of a sunny day are quite high. Colorado Springs patio furniture can be called on any time of year to host an impromptu gathering or a weekend party. With the sometimes harsh weather conditions and the bright sunlight, there are many factors to consider when buying patio furniture. For many homeowners, a priority is durability. A good set of outdoor patio furniture is seen as a solid investment for the home and is expected to last several years. This longevity is reflected in more than just a sound structure, it is also required for the aesthetics of the furniture. Lower quality fabrics may stretch out of shape, and colors can fade. Some Colorado homeowners choose to protect their patio sets over the wintertime by moving them undercover. Others are able to leave their patio furniture outside year-round. When snow is forecast or the patio is particularly wet, bringing in cushions and covers is a sensible precaution that doesn't take much time. The perfect example of this flexibility is wrought iron patio furniture, hardy enough to withstand the coldest winter days and heavy enough to stay situated even when the conditions are gusty. Bright cushions and covers make the wrought iron chairs more comfortable and they can easily be removed and replaced. They also help the chairs feel less cold in the winter and cooler in the summer, as the metal can change temperature depending on the conditions.



From a Sunday afternoon spent watching the football to a graduation party or a 'welcome to the neighborhood' party, food is often a central part of spending time together. Built in grills are an invaluable part of any outdoor kitchen and allow the resident chef to experiment with new dishes or barbecue up tried and tested favorites. Built in outdoor grills are an investment in the property and certainly create a memorable first impression for potential homebuyers when a house is put on the market. The team at Western Outdoor Living can help advise which features and capacity of grill are the perfect fit for the family and the patio space. With a new set of patio furniture and a barbecue grill, a dreary patio can be transformed into a welcoming and vibrant extension of the home.



For homeowners who camped as children, nostalgic memories of stories and singing around a campfire can be echoed and recreated with a functional and stylish fire pit. They act as a focal point on the patio and as evenings get chilly, guests are naturally drawn around the flames to share stories, reminisce, and make new memories. There are locations that are not best suited to fire pits, especially those on exposed ridges where winds can be high and the fire may present a safety issue, but they add a sophisticated ambiance to the back yard. Western Outdoor Living also stock a variation on the fire pit theme - fire urns. The fire pits and outdoor fireplaces are from respected manufacturers like OW Lee, Homecrest, and Golden Blount.



As one of the premier providers of patio accessories and patio furniture in Colorado Springs, Western Outdoor Living has experienced staff who can help find the products best suited to each home or business. The latest and finest patio products are stocked in their extensive showroom.



Western Outdoor Living believes in outstanding service, durability, and comfort. Colorado outdoor patio furniture is showcased alongside outdoor fire pits, premium built-in outdoor grill models and custom outdoor kitchens for Coloradans embracing the outdoor lifestyle. They offer a wide selection of styles in different materials so from a rustic wood patio furniture set to a sleek and colorful sling patio design, patio furniture and the perfect accompanying fine patio accessories are always in stock. The Western Outdoor Living website is also a useful resource for homeowners with a link to maintenance tips.



1685 Paonia Street Colorado Springs, CO 80915

Telephone: 719-591-1690

Email: info@westernoutdoorlivingcolorado.com