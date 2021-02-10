Colorado Springs Patio Furniture, Outdoor Furniture, Built in Outdoor Grills, and Fire Pits by Western Outdoor Living

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- Springtime in Colorado is a popular time to look at making over the patio area of a home or business. There are many products to consider starting with Colorado Springs patio furniture. The primary use of the furniture is considered from the outset, if the outdoor furniture is primarily to be used as a dining area, then traditional table and chairs are showcased in wrought iron, aluminum, wood, sling, and woven designs. All of the products stocked at Western Outdoor Living are high-quality and designed to last. If the patio furniture surrounds a swimming pool and is primarily for lounging rather than dining, sling patio furniture is a popular choice as it dries quickly. Comfortable and convenient, the fabric on sling patio furniture is durable and resistant to UV light which prevents or slows fading. New slings can be fitted over time if the color scheme of the patio is reimagined or if the patio furniture is moved to a new location and a different look is wanted. Sling patio furniture is typically lightweight and can often be stacked, this is an important consideration if the furniture is being stored indoors over the winter months, both in terms of being able to move it around and with regards to the space needed for storage. Sling fabrics need to be strong yet soft. The sling patio furniture featured at Western Outdoor Living is manufactured by leading names in the industry like Woodard, Gloster, and Homecrest.



An outdoor fire pit is a functional and stylish addition to a patio area, providing a natural focal point for gatherings and the wow factor for visitors. Safety should always be the primary concern and where fire pits are not best suited, for instance in windy or exposed locations, outdoor gas fireplaces are the preferred option.



Colorado Springs outdoor furniture may be one of the first purchases on a wishlist, however, built-in outdoor grills transform a patio into an outdoor kitchen and allow everyone to be together as food is prepared and then enjoyed. The Fire Magic built-in grills at Western Outdoor Living have many features that not only improve the cooking experience, but they also protect the investment in areas such as a water-resistant design to stop rainwater seeping into the grill, and cast stainless steel burners which are durable over time. For evening entertaining, halogen lights inside the built-in grill hood of the Fire Magic Echelon series models illuminate the food and grill. When space on the patio is limited, cart grills are also available from Western Outdoor Living.



To find solutions for all the patio upgrades in one place; patio furniture, Colorado fire pits, and barbecue grills can be browsed online or at the Colorado Springs showroom. Colorado Patio furniture is showcased alongside a wide selection of built-in grills, Colorado Springs barbecue grills, and fire pits, bringing together multiple elements of the patio and patio accessories together in one place. From a wrought iron patio set of a table and chairs to the latest in Fire Magic built-in outdoor grill technology including wood chip smokers and a double-walled teardrop grill hood to provide the best heat convection, Western Outdoor Living inspires new patio projects for the Colorado family that enjoys spending time in the great outdoors.



As one of the premier providers of patio accessories and patio furniture in Colorado Springs, Western Outdoor Living has experienced staff who can help find the products best suited to each home or business. The latest and finest patio products are stocked in their extensive showroom.



About Western Outdoor Living Colorado Springs

Western Outdoor Living believes in outstanding service, durability, and comfort. Colorado outdoor patio furniture is showcased alongside outdoor fire pits, premium built-in outdoor grills, and custom outdoor kitchens for Coloradans embracing the outdoor lifestyle. They offer a wide selection of styles in different materials so from a rustic wood patio furniture set to a sleek and colorful sling patio design, patio furniture and the perfect accompanying fine patio accessories are always in stock. The Western Outdoor Living website is also a useful resource for homeowners with a link to maintenance tips, helping keep high-quality Colorado Springs outdoor furniture products as impressive as the day they were bought. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernoutdoorlivingcolorado.com/



