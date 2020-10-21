Colorado Springs Patio Furniture, Outdoor Furniture, Built in Outdoor Grills, and Fire Pits Combine Style and Function

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2020 -- Colorado Springs patio furniture by Western Outdoor Living is recognized for its quality materials and construction. With a variable climate throughout the year in Colorado, the choice of products is paramount. Depending on the aspect of the back yard, there may be a need for heavier furniture such as wrought iron. Traditional wrought iron furniture is a popular choice for the patio or a porch, where a small bistro set of a couple of chairs with a small table can fit into a relatively small space. With the same kind of properties and heavier weight which is ideally suited to exposed and windy spaces, cast aluminum patio furniture is another option.



Aluminum patio furniture will never rust and has a powder-coated paint finish which is durable and lost-lasting. Colorado outdoor furniture needs to withstand not only extremes in temperature but also rapid changes in temperature. Some of the aluminum patio furniture designs featured at Western Outdoor Living, premier suppliers of patio furniture and patio accessories based in Colorado Springs, combine extruded aluminum with cast aluminum. Extruded aluminum is lighter in weight than cast aluminum as it is constructed from reinforced hollow tubes of aluminum. Constructing patio furniture with a mix of cast aluminum and extruded aluminum has multiple advantages. In addition to managing the weight of the product, fewer raw materials are used which then translates into a more economical price tag. Extrusions are an easier medium to shape as they can be cut and bent, this is not possible with the cast aluminum construction which entails melting the metal and then pouring it into molds. Once removed from the molds, the cast aluminum has to be cooled before it can be welded into patio furniture. The monotone appearance of wrought iron and aluminum patio furniture can be brightened up with the addition of colorful cushions and accessories.



Colorado Patio furniture is showcased alongside a wide selection of built in grills, Colorado Springs barbecue grills, and fire pits, bringing together multiple elements of the patio and patio accessories together in one place. From a wrought iron patio set of a table and chairs to the latest in Fire Magic built-in outdoor grill technology including wood chip smokers and halogen lights inside the barbecue hood, Western Outdoor Living inspires new patio projects for the Colorado family that enjoys spending time in the great outdoors.



As one of the premier providers of patio accessories and patio furniture in Colorado Springs, Western Outdoor Living has experienced staff who can help find the products best suited to each home or business. The latest and finest patio products are stocked in their extensive showroom.



Western Outdoor Living believes in outstanding service, durability, and comfort. Colorado outdoor patio furniture is showcased alongside outdoor fire pits, premium built-in outdoor grills, and custom outdoor kitchens for Coloradans embracing the outdoor lifestyle. They offer a wide selection of styles in different materials so from a rustic wood patio furniture set to a sleek and colorful sling patio design, patio furniture and the perfect accompanying fine patio accessories are always in stock. The Western Outdoor Living website is also a useful resource for homeowners with a link to maintenance tips, helping keep high-quality Colorado Springs outdoor furniture products as impressive as the day they were bought.



1685 Paonia Street Colorado Springs, CO 80915

Telephone: 719-591-1690

Email: info@westernoutdoorlivingcolorado.com