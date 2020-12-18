Colorado Springs Patio Furniture, Outdoor Furniture, Built in Outdoor Grills, and Fire Pits Create a Cozy Back Yard Ambiance

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2020 -- Colorado Springs patio furniture by Western Outdoor Living is a stylish addition to any outdoor space, however, there are so many other ways to make the back yard a space to enjoy year-round. Through the winter months in Colorado, there can be snow on the ground and bright sunshine, when the back yard is situated to receive sunlight it can be a great venue to host a get-together even through the typically colder seasons. To take the edge off a chilly evening, an outdoor fire pit becomes a natural gathering point. Respected manufacturers like OW Lee, Homecrest, and Golden Blount include security guidelines to make sure operation and maintenance are carefully explained. The finished fire pits that are sold by Western Outdoor Living are not approved to be installed into any additional structure, there is a necessary amount of oxygen required for safety and performance, and the finished structure sold with the pit has been extensively tested.



Colorado outdoor furniture can be moved between houses as families relocate, however, there is a premium upgrade to the property which can be enjoyed year-round and adds value to the resale value of the property. Built-in outdoor grills can be an integral part of an outdoor kitchen or entertaining area. Western Outdoor Living stock Fire Magic Built-In Grills from the Echelon, Aurora, and Legacy Series product lines. Echelon features include a water-resistant design, a wood chip smoker, a digital thermometer, halogen lights inside the hood, and a double-walled teardrop style seamless hood which allows optimal heat convection. Hot surface ignition is a feature that is designed to ensure the grill lights every time, no matter what the weather conditions are. Cooking areas available range from a modest 368 square inches in the Deluxe Fire Magic Legacy grill to 1056 square inches on the E1060i model in the Fire Magic Echelon Series of grills. When a back yard is too small for an outdoor kitchen, or for homes that may not have a yard, cart grills are also stocked by Western Outdoor Living. For the family that loves to relax, cook, entertain, and play in their back yard, the range of products stocked by Western Outdoor Living offers durability, style, choice, and practicality.



Colorado Patio furniture is showcased alongside a wide selection of built-in grills, Colorado Springs barbecue grills, and fire pits, bringing together multiple elements of the patio and patio accessories together in one place. From a wrought iron patio set of a table and chairs to the latest in Fire Magic built-in outdoor grill technology including wood chip smokers and halogen lights inside the barbecue hood, Western Outdoor Living inspires new patio projects for the Colorado family that enjoys spending time in the great outdoors.



As one of the premier providers of patio accessories and patio furniture in Colorado Springs, Western Outdoor Living has experienced staff who can help find the products best suited to each home or business. The latest and finest patio products are stocked in their extensive showroom.



About Western Outdoor Living Colorado Springs

Western Outdoor Living believes in outstanding service, durability, and comfort. Colorado outdoor patio furniture is showcased alongside outdoor fire pits, premium built-in outdoor grills, and custom outdoor kitchens for Coloradans embracing the outdoor lifestyle. They offer a wide selection of styles in different materials so from a rustic wood patio furniture set to a sleek and colorful sling patio design, patio furniture and the perfect accompanying fine patio accessories are always in stock.



