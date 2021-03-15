Colorado Springs Patio Furniture, Outdoor Patio Furniture, Built in Outdoor Grills, Barbecue Grills, and Fire Pits

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- The weather in Colorado can be unpredictable, especially in the springtime. With 70 degrees one weekend and potentially over 12 inches of snow the next weekend, Colorado Springs patio furniture has to withstand fluctuations in not only temperature but also humidity and sometimes gusty winds. For exposed yards where squalls can tip over lightweight patio chairs, heavier materials such as wrought iron will provide more stability. Wrought iron patio furniture has been popular for decades and is extremely durable and simple to maintain. Any scratches or damage to the exterior surface can be touched up with special paint which restores the appearance of the patio furniture and also protects the area from corrosion. The state of the art powder coat paint finish requires very little ongoing management and the wrought iron patio furniture showcased at Western Outdoor Living, premier suppliers of Colorado outdoor furniture as well as built-in outdoor grills, barbecue grills, and fire pits in Colorado Springs, is manufactured by OW Lee, Woodard Patio Furniture, and Meadowcraft.



Available in many colors and finishes, cushions can be added to the patio chairs to refresh their look or change the ambiance of the outdoor space. If the patio set is moved to another property or if the homeowner decides on a totally new color scheme or theme for the backyard, swapping out the cushions for a new set is a budget-friendly alternative to replacing the entire set of patio furniture. Cushions also make the furniture more comfortable, especially on days that are particularly hot when the metal can also heat up. If the patio furniture does get dirty, it is also very easy to clean, it's as simple as using soapy water and then rinsing it off. Designed to withstand the elements and last many years, the patio furniture is an investment over time and may be able to be repaired instead of simply replaced if something does break.



An outdoor fire pit tends to be the place where friends and family gather on the patio, designed to give years of warmth and enjoyment. Woodburning fires tend to look dramatic whereas gas fires are more controlled in nature and the flames tend to be smaller. Literature and promotional images for fire pits may artificially enhance the flames. The experienced staff at Western Outdoor Living can help advise which model is best suited to a site, a particularly important consideration is the patio area is exposed to high or frequent winds, where a fire pit might not be suitable.



To find solutions for all the patio upgrades in one place, patio furniture, fire pits, and barbecue grills can be browsed online or at the Colorado Springs patio furniture showroom.



Colorado Patio furniture is showcased alongside a wide selection of built in grills, Colorado Springs barbecue grills, and fire pits, bringing together multiple elements of the patio and patio accessories together in one place. From a wrought iron patio set of a table and chairs to the latest in Fire Magic built-in outdoor grill technology including wood chip smokers and halogen lights inside the barbecue hood, Western Outdoor Living inspires new patio projects for the Colorado family that enjoys spending time in the great outdoors.



As one of the premier providers of patio accessories and patio furniture in Colorado Springs, Western Outdoor Living has experienced staff who can help find the products best suited to each home or business. The latest and finest patio products are stocked in their extensive showroom.



About Western Outdoor Living Colorado Springs

Western Outdoor Living believes in outstanding service, durability, and comfort. Colorado outdoor patio furniture is showcased alongside outdoor fire pits, premium built-in outdoor grills, and custom outdoor kitchens for Coloradans embracing the outdoor lifestyle. They offer a wide selection of styles in different materials so from a rustic wood patio furniture set to a sleek and colorful sling patio design, patio furniture and the perfect accompanying fine patio accessories are always in stock. The Western Outdoor Living website is also a useful resource for homeowners with a link to maintenance tips, helping keep high-quality Colorado Springs outdoor furniture products as impressive as the day they were bought. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernoutdoorlivingcolorado.com/



Contact Details:



1685 Paonia Street Colorado Springs, CO 80915

Telephone: 719-591-1690

Email: info@westernoutdoorlivingcolorado.com