Colorado Springs Patio Furniture Pairs with Built in Outdoor Grills, Colorado Springs Barbecue Grills, and Outdoor Fire Pits as the Seasons Change

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2022 -- Setting the stage for relaxing evenings and entertaining weekends, Colorado Springs patio furniture and Colorado outdoor furniture need to stand up to the Colorado climate, which can be unpredictable at times. With fall in the air and the aspens turning golden, September and October are favorites for many who like the slightly cooler days and the return of the football season. Watching football games on a Sunday goes hand in hand with entertaining on the patio, often with BBQ being on the menu. Built in barbecue grills are the heart of an outdoor kitchen, and there are many options to choose from. Western Outdoor Living in Colorado Springs stocks Fire Magic premium grills, designed with durability and consistency first and foremost. Combining safety and efficiency with the latest technology sees unique burner designs facilitating even heat distribution with heavy-duty cast stainless steel burners. When speaking about hood design and construction, a representative from Western Outdoor Living states "Functionally designed, the barbecue hood is engineered to reflect heat while allowing the use of the entire cooking surface. It creates a natural convection effect, cooking the food evenly, providing the utmost versatility, permitting the biggest and best in rotisserie cooking and allowing for indirect cooking. Along with the perfectly placed pivot hinge system, the stylish roll top style hood provides the best in cooking and cooking control. Cook with the hood closed or open. When the hood is open, more than 50% of the grilling space is still covered. This position design helps circulate the heat. Large internal clearances allow you to cook more food and rotisserie cook larger items up to 15" in diameter. When the hood is closed, the Fire Magic Barbecue cooks like an oven, allowing a full range of outdoor cooking. Double-walled construction, the beautiful all stainless steel hood sports attractive heavy-duty shoulders. An ergonomically designed handle and pivot hinge system make it easy to open and shut. Silicone bumpers on the lid ensure a quiet close." For barbecue beginners, all the way up to seasoned chefs, the range of built in grills stocked at Western Outdoor Living set the stage for Sunday afternoon grilling perfection. For homes that do not have a patio area big enough for a built in grill, or for balconies and porches which are used as an area to cook, Western Outdoor Living also stocks a range of cart grills, which can be left in situ when the cooking is finished, or easily stored in another place. With the Colorado climate being unpredictable at times, there are still ample opportunities to grill year-round, so a barbecue is a popular addition to many Colorado homes. When homeowners are looking to redesign and refresh their patio, Western Outdoor Living has inspiration for patio furniture, grills, fire pits, and more, all of the highest quality.



Fire pits in Colorado Springs add an exciting focal point to the backyard, a modern twist on the familiar campfire setting. Patio furniture is available in a variety of materials, designs, and budgets, with looks ranging from traditional to contemporary, all of the highest quality, designed to be durable and withstand the fickle Colorado climate.



To find solutions for all the patio upgrades in one place, patio furniture, fire pits, and barbecue grills can be browsed online or at the Colorado Springs showroom.



Colorado Patio furniture is showcased alongside a wide selection of built-in grills, Colorado Springs barbecue grills, and fire pits, bringing together multiple elements of the patio and patio accessories together in one place. From a wrought iron patio set of a table and chairs to the latest in Fire Magic built-in outdoor grill technology including wood chip smokers and halogen lights inside the barbecue hood, Western Outdoor Living inspires new patio projects for the Colorado family that enjoys spending time in the great outdoors.



As one of the premier providers of patio accessories and patio furniture in Colorado Springs, Western Outdoor Living has experienced staff who can help find the products best suited to each home or business. The latest and finest patio products are stocked in their extensive showroom.



About Western Outdoor Living Colorado Springs

Western Outdoor Living believes in outstanding service, durability, and comfort. Colorado outdoor patio furniture is showcased alongside outdoor fire pits, premium built-in outdoor grills, and custom outdoor kitchens for Coloradans embracing the outdoor lifestyle. They offer a wide selection of styles in different materials so from a rustic wood patio furniture set to a sleek and colorful sling patio design, patio furniture and the perfect accompanying fine patio accessories are always in stock. The Western Outdoor Living website is also a useful resource for homeowners with a link to maintenance tips, helping keep high-quality Colorado Springs outdoor patio furniture products as impressive as the day they were bought. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernoutdoorlivingcolorado.com/



Contact Details:

Colorado Springs outdoor furniture and Colorado Springs built in outdoor grill showroom: 1685 Paonia Street Colorado Springs, CO 80915

Telephone: 719-591-1690

Email: info@westernoutdoorlivingcolorado.com