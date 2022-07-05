Colorado Springs Patio Furniture Pairs with Built in Outdoor Grills, Colorado Springs Barbecue Grills, and Outdoor Fire Pits for Fun in the Sun

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2022 -- Setting the stage for relaxing evenings and entertaining weekends, Colorado Springs patio furniture and Colorado outdoor furniture brings together friends and family together outside to make the most of the Colorado summertime. Barbecues are a big part of weekend gatherings, with the grill becoming a natural focal point as the dishes are ready to be shared. The Western Outdoor Living showroom in Colorado Springs and their website bring many elements for the patio area together in one place, so a holistic design can be thought through, from the built-in grill which will be used to cook the food, to the patio furniture which will seat guests and hold the platters, to outdoor fire pits which act like a campfire as the sun sets and story-telling begins. Planning the entire patio area up front offers the opportunity to plan a color scheme or aesthetic as well as keeping a watch on the overall budget spend. High-quality patio furniture is built to last many years, so choosing a style that is timeless rather than a fad is a consideration. For wrought iron patio furniture or aluminum patio furniture, the look and feel of the pieces can easily be refreshed by simply swapping out cushions. In a similar way, the fabric on sling patio furniture can also be replaced if either the fabric gets damaged, or if a refresh in design is wanted. Swapping out the fabric or cushions is obviously a much cheaper solution than buying a whole new set of patio furniture and can influence the decision from the start. Whilst most patio furniture requires some maintenance, that could be as simple as a quick rinse with soapy water, as in the case of wrought iron furniture. Natural stone table tops and some other materials require more attention to keep them in tip-top condition.



Patio furniture is not only bought for patio areas, with different styles, sizes, and configurations of patio furniture sets from bistro patio tables with chairs through to modular units also a popular choice for balconies, porches, and sunrooms. Where space is limited and accessibility is difficult, the logistics of moving the furniture and other patio products may become a factor, especially if the products will need to be stored in a different place over the winter. Fire pits, in particular, are suited to locations that are not exposed to gusty winds. A representative from Western Outdoor Living explained some of the considerations when looking to purchase an outdoor fire pit: "While an outdoor fire pit can provide years of warmth and enjoyment, there are a few important things you should know prior to making a purchase. Fire pits should never be installed in exposed, windy locations. Wind can cause the flames to "jump" outside of the pit. Wind can direct the fire and heat into components potentially causing them to fail. We recommend outdoor gas fireplaces rather than gas firepits for exposed or windy locations. Regarding flame height expectations, Gas fires are designed to be controlled and smaller than wood-burning fires. Photographs in literature often depict enhanced fires and may not accurately reflect the amount of fire that the product will ultimately provide. Modifying components in an attempt to create more fire will void the product's warranty and will create a potentially dangerous situation. Regarding ignition systems, all ignition systems will need to be repaired, replaced, or at the very least, periodically adjusted. No ignition system exposed to the elements will work 100% of the time even when serviced annually."



Manufacturers of the outdoor fire pits showcased at Western Outdoor Living include OW LEE, Golden Blount, and Homecrest.



Fire pits in Colorado Springs add an exciting focal point to the backyard, a modern twist on the familiar campfire setting. Patio furniture is available in a variety of materials, designs, and budgets, with looks ranging from traditional to contemporary, all of the highest quality, designed to be durable and withstand the fickle Colorado climate.



To find solutions for all the patio upgrades in one place, patio furniture, fire pits, and barbecue grills can be browsed online or at the Colorado Springs showroom.



Colorado Patio furniture is showcased alongside a wide selection of built-in grills, Colorado Springs barbecue grills, and fire pits, bringing together multiple elements of the patio and patio accessories together in one place. From a wrought iron patio set of a table and chairs to the latest in Fire Magic built-in outdoor grill technology including wood chip smokers and halogen lights inside the barbecue hood, Western Outdoor Living inspires new patio projects for the Colorado family that enjoys spending time in the great outdoors.



As one of the premier providers of patio accessories and patio furniture in Colorado Springs, Western Outdoor Living has experienced staff who can help find the products best suited to each home or business. The latest and finest patio products are stocked in their extensive showroom.



About Western Outdoor Living Colorado Springs

Western Outdoor Living believes in outstanding service, durability, and comfort. Colorado outdoor patio furniture is showcased alongside outdoor fire pits, premium built-in outdoor grills, and custom outdoor kitchens for Coloradans embracing the outdoor lifestyle. They offer a wide selection of styles in different materials so from a rustic wood patio furniture set to a sleek and colorful sling patio design, patio furniture and the perfect accompanying fine patio accessories are always in stock. The Western Outdoor Living website is also a useful resource for homeowners with a link to maintenance tips, helping keep high-quality Colorado Springs outdoor furniture products as impressive as the day they were bought. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernoutdoorlivingcolorado.com/



