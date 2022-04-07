Colorado Springs Patio Furniture Showcased Alongside Built in Outdoor Grills, Colorado Springs Barbecue Grills, and Outdoor Fire Pits

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2022 -- Colorado Springs patio furniture and Colorado outdoor furniture may be top of the list when redesigning or upgrading a patio area, however, there are many other elements for outdoor living that can enhance the space, adding functionality and practicality for a family who likes to relax and entertain. The Western Outdoor Living showroom in Colorado Springs brings together patio essentials and accessories to create a customized and unique patio area. From the basics seen in most gardens like a patio furniture set to built in barbecue grills, and even complete outdoor kitchen stations. Not every home is suitable for a built-in grill, a selection of cart barbecue grills are also showcased for smaller patio areas or balconies.



The FireMagic Premium Grills are designed to be durable and consistent, with many features making the cooking experience easier for the cook, as well as the engineering details of the product which lead to superior results when cooking food. The FireMagic Barbecue cooks like an oven when the lid is closed, with large internal clearances providing the capacity to cook larger items of food on the rotisserie or shelves. A pivot hinge system on the heavy-duty lid means that it is easier to lift and close, convenience and safety being important considerations. An ergonomically designed handle and silicone bumpers on the lid further enhance the cooking experience as operating noise is minimized and the handle is designed efficiently. Even heat distribution within the barbecue and minimizing flare-ups aid consistent results, in this case, unique burner design along with carefully planned burner placement deliver predictable heating from the back of the unit to the front. Optimizing heat distribution, the flavor grid in the built-in barbecue radiates the heat from the burner evenly throughout and across the cooking surfaces. Heat is reflected upwards towards the grilling surface, and not downwards towards the ceramic briquettes or rods. Drippings are vaporized and grease fires are minimized, making operation simpler as well as safeguarding the taste of the food. Wood chips and other flavor enhancers can be used, and cleaning the flavor grid is a quick process.



Precision burner controls mean that the FireMagic premium grills can operate at a low enough temperature to bake a cake, or a high enough temperature to sear or reverse sear the finest of steaks, with a temperature range up to an impressive 1000 degrees F. Versatility and useability are high on the list of factors to consider when selecting a built-in outdoor grill, as the addition to the patio is an investment in the home for the future. The Fire Magic Echelon Series of grills have many features, including Cast stainless steel "E" burners for durability, Electronic push-to-light hot surface ignition - for reliable use in any weather, Halogen 12V lights inside the hood, a Digital thermometer, a rotisserie backburner - perfect for poultry cooking, Wood chip smoker - with dedicated 2,500 BTU smoker burner, Water-resistant design, and a double-walled teardrop style seamless hood, engineered to provide excellent heat convection.



Other popular additions to the patio include fire pits in Colorado Springs, they add an exciting focal point to the backyard, a modern twist on the familiar campfire setting. Patio furniture is available in a variety of materials, designs, and budgets, with looks ranging from traditional to contemporary, all of the highest quality, designed to be durable and withstand the fickle Colorado climate.



To find solutions for all the patio upgrades in one place, patio furniture, fire pits, and barbecue grills can be browsed online or at the Colorado Springs showroom.



Colorado Patio furniture is showcased alongside a wide selection of built-in grills, Colorado Springs barbecue grills , and fire pits, bringing together multiple elements of the patio and patio accessories together in one place. From a wrought iron patio set of a table and chairs to the latest in Fire Magic built-in outdoor grill technology including wood chip smokers and halogen lights inside the barbecue hood, Western Outdoor Living inspires new patio projects for the Colorado family that enjoys spending time in the great outdoors.



As one of the premier providers of patio accessories and patio furniture in Colorado Springs, Western Outdoor Living has experienced staff who can help find the products best suited to each home or business. The latest and finest patio products are stocked in their extensive showroom.



About Western Outdoor Living Colorado Springs

Western Outdoor Living believes in outstanding service, durability, and comfort. Colorado outdoor patio furniture is showcased alongside outdoor fire pits, premium built-in outdoor grills, and custom outdoor kitchens for Coloradans embracing the outdoor lifestyle. They offer a wide selection of styles in different materials so from a rustic wood patio furniture set to a sleek and colorful sling patio design, patio furniture and the perfect accompanying fine patio accessories are always in stock. The Western Outdoor Living website is also a useful resource for homeowners with a link to maintenance tips, helping keep high-quality Colorado Springs outdoor furniture products as impressive as the day they were bought. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernoutdoorlivingcolorado.com/



