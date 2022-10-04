Colorado Springs Patio Furniture Showcased Alongside Built in Outdoor Grills, Colorado Springs Barbecue Grills, and Outdoor Fire Pits at Western Outdoor Living

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2022 -- Setting the stage for relaxing evenings and entertaining weekends, Colorado Springs patio furniture and Colorado outdoor furniture can be purchased in a variety of styles and materials, with high-quality designs showcased at the Western Outdoor Living showroom in Colorado Springs. Every patio area is unique, as is the way that the family chooses to use the patio. For those lucky enough to have a swimming pool in the backyard, the patio furniture may be positioned around the pool and may get frequently wet as swimmers take a break to interact with guests or relax poolside. With Colorado's climate, which can be very hot during the summer months, wrought iron patio furniture may not be the best choice, as it can absorb the heat of the sun and could be very uncomfortable. Although cushions could be placed on the wrought iron to reduce the heat of the metal, if the cushions are frequently damp or splashed, especially with treated water from the pool, they could fade in the sun or need to dry out when it is time to retire for an alfresco meal on the patio. A great choice for outdoor furniture around a swimming pool is sling patio furniture. Comfortable and functional, an added benefit is that often sling furniture is lightweight and the chairs can sometimes be stacked, making them easy to rearrange around a pool or patio area. Sling patio furniture is designed to be durable, although, over time, if the fabric is damaged or the colors start to fade, the slings can be swapped out giving an entirely new appearance to the patio set, at a reduced cost when compared to purchasing an entire new outdoor patio set of furniture. Understanding the nuances of Colorado patios and taking into account factors like the gradient of the patio, the material of any decking, the amount of sunlight the area is exposed to, the landscaping, and the willingness to keep the furniture out year-round versus being able to bring it in over the winter, the amount of space available, how the patio will be used, the budget available, and the ease of maintenance required, the experienced team at Western Outdoor Living can help advise which materials and designs may be best suited to each client. For a patio with an unusual shape, L-shaped for instance, modular furniture which can be arranged in many different configurations, may be a more sensible choice than a more traditional outdoor furniture style. Woven furniture in particular is known for its modular chairs and ottomans, and it can be positioned to make the most of a space that is narrow. Western Outdoor Living also has ranges of outdoor patio furniture which are very easy to maintain, with wrought iron patio furniture for instance requiring nothing more than an occasional rinse with soapy water. Even if the wrought iron furniture is damaged, and a chip appears, special paint can be purchased to restore the appearance of the metal and offer waterproof protection which safeguards the durability of the wrought iron.



Fire pits in Colorado Springs add an exciting focal point to the backyard, a modern twist on the familiar campfire setting. Patio furniture is available in a variety of materials, designs, and budgets, with looks ranging from traditional to contemporary, all of the highest quality, designed to be durable and withstand the fickle Colorado climate.



To find solutions for all the patio upgrades in one place, patio furniture, Colorado Springs outdoor fire pits, and barbecue grills can be browsed online or at the Colorado Springs showroom.



Colorado Patio furniture is showcased alongside a wide selection of built-in grills, Colorado Springs barbecue grills, and fire pits, bringing together multiple elements of the patio and patio accessories together in one place. From a wrought iron patio set of a table and chairs to the



latest in Fire Magic built-in outdoor grill technology including wood chip smokers and halogen lights inside the barbecue hood, Western Outdoor Living inspires new patio projects for the Colorado family that enjoys spending time in the great outdoors.



As one of the premier providers of patio accessories and patio furniture in Colorado Springs, Western Outdoor Living has experienced staff who can help find the products best suited to each home or business. The latest and finest patio products are stocked in their extensive showroom.



About Western Outdoor Living Colorado Springs

Western Outdoor Living believes in outstanding service, durability, and comfort. Colorado outdoor patio furniture is showcased alongside outdoor fire pits, premium built-in outdoor grills, and custom outdoor kitchens for Coloradans embracing the outdoor lifestyle. They offer a wide selection of styles in different materials so from a rustic wood patio furniture set to a sleek and colorful sling patio design, patio furniture and the perfect accompanying fine patio accessories are always in stock. The Western Outdoor Living website is also a useful resource for homeowners with a link to maintenance tips, helping keep high-quality Colorado Springs outdoor patio furniture products as impressive as the day they were bought. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernoutdoorlivingcolorado.com/



Contact Details:



Colorado Springs outdoor furniture and Colorado Springs built in outdoor grill showroom: 1685 Paonia Street Colorado Springs, CO 80915

Telephone: 719-591-1690

Email: info@westernoutdoorlivingcolorado.com