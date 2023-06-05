Colorado Springs Patio Furniture Store Showcases Premuim Built in Outdoor Grills, Colorado Springs Barbecue Grills, Outdoor Furniture, Patio Furniture, and Fire Pits

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2023 -- The Western Outdoor Living Colorado Springs patio furniture store offers a wide selection of high-quality patio products for homeowners and business owners looking to furnish a new patio area or reimagine an old patio space. Springtime in Colorado is a popular time to start the patio transformation as the weather brightens up and relaxing summer days beckon. For many, relaxing in the backyard is a favorite pastime and an afternoon of entertaining or enjoying some quality family time is enhanced further by firing up the barbecue grill and cooking some tasty treats to be enjoyed outside. Colorado outdoor furniture and Colorado Springs patio furniture will likely have to withstand rapid changes in temperature and some inclement weather, as the Colorado climate can be unpredictable. For homeowners looking to purchase a new set of outdoor patio furniture, it is worth considering at first if the patio furniture will be outdoor year-round. This could influence both the materials used for the furniture and also the patio furniture design, For furniture that is being moved routinely or regularly, either to protect the patio set over the colder months or to rearrange the patio area to accommodate extra guests or to free up an area for games, then a heavier style of patio furniture like wrought iron might be more challenging to move around. Lighter alternatives would include sling patio furniture and some lighter woven styles. When moving furniture temporarily, the space required may also be a concern. If patio chairs can be stacked when storing them, they take up considerably less space. Some designs make stacking difficult or impossible, so it is worth thinking ahead to simplify the logistics of managing the patio furniture. For an office manager, it may be that the patio furniture is outside during the spring and summer months and then stowed away in a storeroom as the weather gets cooler and staff no longer want to spend their break times outside. Choosing a fabric that is UV resistant is also a consideration for shoppers looking for a vibrant color.



Wood patio furniture is always a popular choice, and teak is a good choice for Colorado. It can be kept outside year-round however the sun, rain, hail, snow, and all the variations of weather Colorado likes to surprise homeowners with will turn the teak wood from a golden brown to a silver-grey color. This is a cosmetic change only and does not affect the durability or longevity of the patio furniture. Gentle cleaning with soap flakes dissolved in warm water is the recommended way to care for the teak, and power washers should be avoided as they can erode and damage the surface of the wood. For those looking to retain the original color of the teak for as long as possible, a teak sealer coating will help keep the color of the wood closer to its original shade and will also offer additional protection to the wood against spills and potential stains which could discolor the finish and spoil the aesthetic appeal of the tabletop.



Colorado outdoor fireplaces and Fire pits in Colorado Springs add an exciting focal point to the backyard, a modern twist on the familiar campfire setting. Patio furniture is available in a variety of materials, designs, and budgets, with looks ranging from traditional to contemporary, all of the highest quality, designed to be durable and withstand the fickle Colorado climate.



To find solutions for all the patio upgrades in one place, patio furniture, fire pits, and barbecue grills can be browsed online or at the Colorado Springs showroom.



Colorado Patio furniture is showcased alongside a wide selection of built-in grills, Colorado Springs barbecue grills, and fire pits, bringing together multiple elements of the patio and patio accessories together in one place. From a wrought iron patio set of a table and chairs to the latest in Fire Magic built-in outdoor grill technology including wood chip smokers and halogen lights inside the barbecue hood, Western Outdoor Living inspires new patio projects for the Colorado family that enjoys spending time in the great outdoors.



As one of the premier providers of patio accessories and patio furniture in Colorado Springs, Western Outdoor Living has experienced staff who can help find the products best suited to each home or business. The latest and finest patio products are stocked in their extensive showroom.



About Western Outdoor Living Colorado Springs

Western Outdoor Living believes in outstanding service, durability, and comfort. Colorado outdoor patio furniture is showcased alongside Colorado outdoor fireplaces, outdoor fire pits, premium built-in outdoor grills, and custom outdoor kitchens for Coloradans embracing the outdoor lifestyle. They offer a wide selection of styles in different materials so from a rustic wood patio furniture set to a sleek and colorful sling patio design, patio furniture and the perfect accompanying fine patio accessories are always in stock. The Western Outdoor Living website is also a useful resource for homeowners with a link to maintenance tips, helping keep high-quality Colorado Springs outdoor patio furniture products as impressive as the day they were bought. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernoutdoorlivingcolorado.com/



Contact Details:

Colorado Springs outdoor furniture and Colorado Springs built in outdoor grill showroom: 1685 Paonia Street Colorado Springs, CO 80915

Telephone: 719-591-1690

Email: info@westernoutdoorlivingcolorado.com