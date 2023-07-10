Colorado Springs Patio Furniture Store Showcases Premuim Built in Outdoor Grills, Colorado Springs Barbecue Grills, Outdoor Patio Furniture, and Fire Pits

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2023 -- With so much to look forward to in the summer months in Colorado, many choose to spend their time relaxing or entertaining in their own backyard. The Western Outdoor Living Colorado Springs patio furniture store offers a wide selection of high-quality patio products including Colorado outdoor furniture as well as barbecue grills and outdoor fire pits. When looking for Colorado Springs patio furniture, there are many choices, one of the most fundamental being what the furniture is made from. Heavier patio furniture designs include wrought iron, which is perfect if the furniture will not need to be moved often or if the patio is in a breezy location, as the wrought iron table and chairs will be steady and remain in place. Wrought iron patio furniture is known to be very durable and can be expected to last many years. When scratched, the paintwork can be easily touched up to ensure the underlying metal remains protected from the elements. If scratches are not covered up, corrosion may result. Western Outdoor Living sell touch-up paint which matches all of the finishes stocked in their showroom, so a coat of paint is all it will take to make the finish flawless once more. Automotive wax can be applied to maintain a glossy finish on non-textured finishes, however, the wax should never be applied to textured finishes on wrought iron patio furniture. After a storm or at a time when the appearance of the patio furniture needs a clean, then warm, soapy water is all that is needed. The low maintenance entailed with owning a set of wrought iron patio furniture is one of the benefits associated with this style.



The Western Outdoor Living inventory includes patio furniture designs in other materials like sling, woven, wood, and aluminum. Tabletops sometimes require extra care to maintain their longevity and appearance. Natural stone table tops should be sealed twice each year as they are porous. Spring and Fall are recommended, and the stone sealer which is applied will help minimize staining from spills on the table. Moisture should not be allowed to penetrate the tabletop, and the easiest way to prevent this most of the time is to cover the tabletop when it is not in use. This also protects the tabletop from fading in the intense Colorado sunshine and stops dust, pollen, and debris from settling on top. Natural stone table tops cannot withstand the freezing and thawing cycles of a Colorado winter and for that reason, they must be brought indoors during the winter months. Being inside a garage is not enough to protect the table from cracking or splitting. This should be a consideration when thinking about buying a natural stone table top - how easy will it be to move around? And also, is there a suitable location where it can be safely stored over the winter? One of the selling points of a natural stone tabletop is the fact that due to its nature and the source materials being mined from different areas, each tabletop will be truly unique, with variations in veining and color tones within the individual stones. If the patio set and the natural stone table is being bought to furnish an indoor sunroom or conservatory area, then the logistics of moving it around during the winter are negated, although the tabletop should still be sealed regularly. If the table is cleaned with water and mild soap, a dry cloth should be used afterward to mop up excess water in order to prevent water spots. Always avoid acidic cleaners based on vinegar or citrus when cleaning a natural stone table top.



Colorado outdoor fireplaces and Fire pits in Colorado Springs add an exciting focal point to the backyard, a modern twist on the familiar campfire setting. Patio furniture is available in a variety of materials, designs, and budgets, with looks ranging from traditional to contemporary, all of the highest quality, designed to be durable and withstand the fickle Colorado climate.



To find solutions for all the patio upgrades in one place, patio furniture, fire pits, and barbecue grills can be browsed online or at the Colorado Springs showroom.



Colorado Patio furniture is showcased alongside a wide selection of built-in grills, Colorado Springs barbecue grills, and fire pits, bringing together multiple elements of the patio and patio accessories together in one place. From a wrought iron patio set of a table and chairs to the

latest in Fire Magic built-in outdoor grill technology including wood chip smokers and halogen lights inside the barbecue hood, Western Outdoor Living inspires new patio projects for the Colorado family that enjoys spending time in the great outdoors.



As one of the premier providers of patio accessories and patio furniture in Colorado Springs, Western Outdoor Living has experienced staff who can help find the products best suited to each home or business. The latest and finest patio products are stocked in their extensive showroom.



Western Outdoor Living believes in outstanding service, durability, and comfort. Colorado outdoor patio furniture is showcased alongside Colorado outdoor fireplaces, outdoor fire pits, premium built-in outdoor grills, and custom outdoor kitchens for Coloradans embracing the outdoor lifestyle. They offer a wide selection of styles in different materials so from a rustic wood patio furniture set to a sleek and colorful sling patio design, patio furniture and the perfect accompanying fine patio accessories are always in stock. The Western Outdoor Living website is also a useful resource for homeowners with a link to maintenance tips, helping keep high-quality Colorado Springs outdoor furniture products as impressive as the day they were bought. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernoutdoorlivingcolorado.com/



