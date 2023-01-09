Colorado Springs Patio Furniture Stores Look Forward to 2023 Outdoors with Built in Outdoor Grills, Colorado Springs Barbecue Grills, Outdoor Patio Furniture, & Fire Pits

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2023 -- A new year always brings a new perspective, and as we enter 2023, one of the best things about living in Colorado is knowing that there will be many days ahead to spend outdoors, either relaxing, entertaining, dining out, playing, gardening, or just whiling away a few hours in the sunshine. With blue skies and sunshine possible even after snow showers, creating a space outdoors that is both functional and welcoming is important. When shopping for Colorado outdoor fireplaces, Colorado Springs outdoor patio furniture, and Colorado outdoor furniture, the first consideration should be what the outdoor area will be primarily used for. If eating out together is the priority, then centering the design around a large patio table would make sense, whereas if entertaining friends for a few drinks or watching a game is the priority, then the patio furniture choices may vary. If the patio use will be varied, then a modular set of furniture that can be rearranged quickly and easily might make the space adaptable and fit for purpose. When furniture is being moved around, either seasonally to protect it from the extremes of the winter season, or regularly to make a gathering more interactive, the weight of the furniture should be considered. Some patio furniture designs are lightweight, like sling furniture, and may also be stackable, allowing easy storage in a smaller area. The Western Outdoor Living Colorado Springs patio furniture store showcases traditional and contemporary designs in many colors and materials. The experienced team is on hand to help make recommendations for homeowners looking to transform their outdoor space with replacement items or something completely new like a built-in outdoor grill or an outdoor fire pit. When looking to install a built-in outdoor grill, it can become the focal point of an outdoor kitchen, with storage areas and places to store utensils as well as to keep food warm and serve to guests. Countertops surrounding the grill can make food preparation and assembly easier, with designs influenced by the space available, the type of cooking to be done, whether it be a pizza oven or a barbecue grill, how the grill and outdoor kitchen will integrate into the existing space, and the budget. The Fire Magic built-in grills at Western Outdoor Living boast efficient designs and high-quality engineering, with consistency, safety, and durability high on the list of priorities. Water-resistant designs help keep rainwater from getting inside the grill and wood chip smokers can be used to convey a smokey flavor to the menu. Rotisserie backburners are also a popular choice for turkey, chicken, or roasts. More details can be found online at the Western Outdoor Living website.



Fire pits in Colorado Springs add an exciting focal point to the backyard, a modern twist on the familiar campfire setting. Patio furniture is available in a variety of materials, designs, and budgets, with looks ranging from traditional to contemporary, all of the highest quality, designed to be durable and withstand the fickle Colorado climate.



To find solutions for all the patio upgrades in one place, patio furniture, fire pits, and barbecue grills can be browsed online or at the Colorado Springs showroom.



Colorado Patio furniture is showcased alongside a wide selection of built-in grills, Colorado Springs barbecue grills, and fire pits, bringing together multiple elements of the patio and patio accessories together in one place. From a wrought iron patio set of a table and chairs to the

latest in Fire Magic built-in outdoor grill technology including wood chip smokers and halogen lights inside the barbecue hood, Western Outdoor Living inspires new patio projects for the Colorado family that enjoys spending time in the great outdoors.

As one of the premier providers of patio accessories and patio furniture in Colorado Springs, Western Outdoor Living has experienced staff who can help find the products best suited to each home or business. The latest and finest patio products are stocked in their extensive showroom.



About Western Outdoor Living Colorado Springs

Western Outdoor Living believes in outstanding service, durability, and comfort. Colorado outdoor patio furniture is showcased alongside Colorado outdoor fireplaces, outdoor fire pits, premium built-in outdoor grills, and custom outdoor kitchens for Coloradans embracing the outdoor lifestyle. They offer a wide selection of styles in different materials so from a rustic wood patio furniture set to a sleek and colorful sling patio design, patio furniture and the perfect accompanying fine patio accessories are always in stock. The Western Outdoor Living website is also a useful resource for homeowners with a link to maintenance tips, helping keep high-quality Colorado Springs outdoor furniture products as impressive as the day they were bought. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernoutdoorlivingcolorado.com/



Contact Details:



Colorado Springs outdoor furniture and Colorado Springs built in outdoor grill showroom: 1685 Paonia Street Colorado Springs, CO 80915

Telephone: 719-591-1690

Email: info@westernoutdoorlivingcolorado.com