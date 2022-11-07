Colorado Springs Patio Furniture Stores Showcase Built in Outdoor Grills, Colorado Springs Barbecue Grills, Colorado Outdoor Fireplaces, and Outdoor Fire Pits

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2022 -- Colorado outdoor fireplaces, as well as Colorado Springs patio furniture and Colorado outdoor furniture, help families make the most of their time outside as the seasons change and the weather cools down in Colorado. Even though snow could make an appearance in the forecast, there may still be plenty of sunshine in store, and at times like this, outdoor fire pits and an outdoor fireplace can help provide a bit of extra warmth. As well as being a practical feature as the temperature drops, outdoor fireplaces can look dramatic and stylish, adding character and charm to the patio area, as well as adding value to the intrinsic value of the home when it is time to sell. Placement of the fireplace or the fire pit can be tricky and there are many factors to consider. The experienced staff at Western Outdoor Living, based in Colorado Springs, can help advise which options would be practical for a unique space. Considerations include many more aspects that only the size of the patio area, with any incline, prevailing wind directions, proximity to other features or neighboring land, integration with existing landscaping designs, and budget being among the most significant. A good place to start with the planning process is to imagine how the area would ideally be used, would it be used to gather many people around on a frequent basis, or just used occasionally for close family only? If the fireplace will be wood-burning, it is important to also consider the space and conditions required to store dry wood, which should remain dry until it is burned. If there is no space to store the wood near the fireplace, another space should be designated that can maintain the optimum conditions.



With winter approaching, not only does Colorado commonly see several inches of snow at times, but it also sees rapid changes in temperature from one day to the next. Not all types of patio furniture respond well to colder and variable temperatures. To protect the longevity of particular patio furniture designs, they may need to be sealed regularly or stored indoors over the coldest months. A representative from Western Outdoor Living shared some advice about wooden patio furniture, a traditional favorite for generations: "Teak wood furniture can be kept outside all 12 months of the year, even in Colorado! Of course, furniture left outside all year will get dirtier than furniture that is just used in the summer, but the long-term performance and durability of the furniture are exactly the same. If you want to store your Teak wood furniture over the winter, we advise that you do so in an outdoor shed or in your garage. You should NOT move your furniture from outside straight into a heated indoor room for storage, as the sharp differences in temperature and humidity may cause the wood to split."



Fire pits in Colorado Springs add an exciting focal point to the backyard, a modern twist on the familiar campfire setting. Patio furniture is available in a variety of materials, designs, and budgets, with looks ranging from traditional to contemporary, all of the highest quality, designed to be durable and withstand the fickle Colorado climate.



To find solutions for all the patio upgrades in one place, patio furniture, fire pits, and barbecue grills can be browsed online or at the Colorado Springs showroom.



Colorado Patio furniture is showcased alongside a wide selection of built-in grills, Colorado Springs barbecue grills, and fire pits, bringing together multiple elements of the patio and patio accessories together in one place. From a wrought iron patio set of a table and chairs to the latest in Fire Magic built-in outdoor grill technology including wood chip smokers and halogen lights inside the barbecue hood, Western Outdoor Living inspires new patio projects for the Colorado family that enjoys spending time in the great outdoors.



As one of the premier providers of patio accessories and patio furniture in Colorado Springs, Western Outdoor Living has experienced staff who can help find the products best suited to each home or business. The latest and finest patio products are stocked in their extensive showroom.



About Western Outdoor Living Colorado Springs

Western Outdoor Living believes in outstanding service, durability, and comfort. Colorado outdoor patio furniture is showcased alongside Colorado outdoor fireplaces, outdoor fire pits, premium built-in outdoor grills, and custom outdoor kitchens for Coloradans embracing the outdoor lifestyle. They offer a wide selection of styles in different materials so from a rustic wood patio furniture set to a sleek and colorful sling patio design, patio furniture and the perfect accompanying fine patio accessories are always in stock. The Western Outdoor Living website is also a useful resource for homeowners with a link to maintenance tips, helping keep high-quality Colorado Springs outdoor furniture products as impressive as the day they were bought. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernoutdoorlivingcolorado.com/



Contact Details:



Colorado Springs outdoor furniture and Colorado Springs built in outdoor grill showroom: 1685 Paonia Street Colorado Springs, CO 80915

Telephone: 719-591-1690

Email: info@westernoutdoorlivingcolorado.com