Colorado Springs Patio Furniture Stores Showcase Built in Outdoor Grills, Colorado Springs Barbecue Grills, Outdoor Patio Furniture, and Fire Pits in One Showroom

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2023 -- The Western Outdoor Living Colorado Springs patio furniture store allows customers to imagine their patio area in a holistic way by combining many elements of the patio in one space. From patio furniture in a wide range of styles and materials to barbecue grills and even outdoor fire pits, homeowners can look at products side by side to see how the dimensions and color schemes match up.



When shopping for Colorado outdoor fireplaces, Colorado Springs patio furniture, and Colorado outdoor furniture, there are many considerations to weigh. When investing for the future, it is worth considering how easy it will be to relocate patio furniture and products if the homeowner expects to move home within the next few years. Some projects, like a built-in barbecue grill, will add value to the home and could help attract a potential buyer, but would not be viable to move to a new property, whereas a cart grill can be cleaned, disassembled, wrapped, and transported to a new home relatively easily. The Fire Magic Echelon Series of BBQ grills showcased at Western Outdoor Living has many design features which not only protect the durability of the product but support consistent results when cooking outdoors. Features include cast stainless steel "E" burners which are designed to last many years, an electronic push-to-light hot surface ignition, which lights consistently no matter what the weather conditions are, halogen 12V lights inside the hood of the barbecue so that grilling can continue into the evening and also the food is well illuminated to check on the cooking, a digital thermometer to check the internal temperatures of food, a rotisserie backburner for turkey, chicken, or roasts, a wood chip smoker, a water-resistant design which protects the grill, and a double-walled teardrop style seamless hood which help with the heat convection as well as being a stylish design feature. The wood chip smoker, - with a dedicated 2,500 BTU smoker burner, can be used with scented woods like pecan or hickory so the smoke flavor is imparted into the meat. When designing an outdoor kitchen, it can be helpful to install counter space around the grill to carve and serve the food as it is ready. Proximity to the kitchen is another consideration if there are no storage areas outside.



Patio furniture can be purchased in such a wide range of styles that it is possible to transform the ambiance of the backyard by buying new furniture or replacing an existing set. In some cases, the investment can be minimized by switching out the slings on a sling patio furniture set or swapping out new cushions on top of a wrought iron patio furniture set to embrace a new color scheme. Sling patio furniture is a popular choice for patios and gardens next to a swimming pool, as the material dries quickly and is highly resistant to UV light. Water landing on the sling material will drip through rather than accumulate, and the aluminum frames are rust-proof and lightweight as an added bonus. The flexible mesh fabric which forms the sling is sometimes in one piece across an entire chair and is sometimes split into two sections, with one across the back of the patio chair, with another matching piece on the seat of the chair. Woodard, Homecrest, and Gloster are the high-quality manufacturers featured in the sling patio section of the Western Outdoor Living inventory.



Fire pits in Colorado Springs add an exciting focal point to the backyard, a modern twist on the familiar campfire setting. Patio furniture is available in a variety of materials, designs, and budgets, with looks ranging from traditional to contemporary, all of the highest quality, designed to be durable and withstand the fickle Colorado climate.



To find solutions for all the patio upgrades in one place, patio furniture, fire pits, and barbecue grills can be browsed online or at the Colorado Springs showroom.



Colorado Patio furniture is showcased alongside a wide selection of built-in grills, Colorado Springs barbecue grills, and fire pits, bringing together multiple elements of the patio and patio accessories together in one place. From a wrought iron patio set of a table and chairs to the latest in Fire Magic built-in outdoor grill technology including wood chip smokers and halogen lights inside the barbecue hood, Western Outdoor Living inspires new patio projects for the Colorado family that enjoys spending time in the great outdoors.



As one of the premier providers of patio accessories and patio furniture in Colorado Springs, Western Outdoor Living has experienced staff who can help find the products best suited to each home or business. The latest and finest patio products are stocked in their extensive showroom.



About Western Outdoor Living Colorado Springs



Western Outdoor Living believes in outstanding service, durability, and comfort. Colorado outdoor patio furniture is showcased alongside Colorado outdoor fireplaces, outdoor fire pits, premium built-in outdoor grills, and custom outdoor kitchens for Coloradans embracing the outdoor lifestyle. They offer a wide selection of styles in different materials so from a rustic wood patio furniture set to a sleek and colorful sling patio design, patio furniture and the perfect accompanying fine patio accessories are always in stock. The Western Outdoor Living website is also a useful resource for homeowners with a link to maintenance tips, helping keep high-quality Colorado Springs outdoor furniture products as impressive as the day they were bought. To find out more and explore the website, please visit: http://www.westernoutdoorlivingcolorado.com/



Contact Details:

Colorado Springs outdoor furniture and Colorado Springs built in outdoor grill showroom: 1685 Paonia Street Colorado Springs, CO 80915

Telephone: 719-591-1690

Email: info@westernoutdoorlivingcolorado.com