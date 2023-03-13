Colorado Springs Patio Furniture Stores Showcase Stylish Built in Outdoor Grills, Colorado Springs Barbecue Grills, Outdoor Patio Furniture, and Fire Pits

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2023 -- The Western Outdoor Living Colorado Springs patio furniture store brings together a mix of patio elements so that a holistic vision of a completed patio project can be imagined. Even when pictures on a website or in a magazine look to be a perfect fit for a unique space, there is no substitute for sitting in the chairs, lifting the lid of a built-in grill to see how heavy it is, or moving a product to see how heavy it is and how easily it may be relocated. The weight of Colorado outdoor furniture may not seem like a primary consideration when choosing new products, however, some properties are situated in very breezy locales, or maybe on a steep gradient. For some homeowners, a heavier set of patio furniture may be high on their list of requirements. One alternative when looking to buy a durable and heavier material is aluminum. With high-quality patio furniture sets manufactured by Woodard, OW Lee, Meadowcraft, Homecrest, and Gloster, Western Outdoor Living stocks furniture made from extruded aluminum, cast aluminum, or a mix of both. With inner walls to provide strength and reinforcement, extruded aluminum is hollow, which translates to a lower mass than the cast aluminum alternative, where raw aluminum is melted before being poured into carved molds. Once the cast aluminum has been cooled and welded, it is very durable, and also a heavy patio product that remains stable even when the weather is windy. When weighing functionality and cost against the choice of aluminum patio furniture, there are designs that combine extruded and cast components. When treated with a powder-coated paint finish, aluminum patio furniture is more resistant to damage from the elements.



Colorado outdoor fireplaces, Colorado Springs patio furniture, and outdoor kitchens can change the ambiance of the outdoor living space. When making an investment in the home, it is worth first considering how many people the space is being designed for and how flexible the design of the space should be. If the patio and yard area will sometimes host a small family dinner, and then will also be the venue for a big gathering, it may be important to be able to rearrange the furniture within the space. Moving a table to make more space and being able to stack chairs, as well as having somewhere to store furniture when not in use are all factors to consider. Thinking about how a smaller space will be utilized is perhaps the most important. Being able to fit a bistro table and chairs or patio set onto a porch or balcony is the most basic consideration for filling the space, but if there also needs to be a clear path around the furniture or grill, then the extra 'walkable' space needs to be part of the design. Safety considerations, particularly when looking to buy a barbecue grill or a fire pit, should be of paramount importance. The staff at Western Outdoor Living can help advise how much space should surround appliances, and suggest which size of appliance may be best suited to a particular space.



Fire pits in Colorado Springs add an exciting focal point to the backyard, a modern twist on the familiar campfire setting. Patio furniture is available in a variety of materials, designs, and budgets, with looks ranging from traditional to contemporary, all of the highest quality, designed to be durable and withstand the fickle Colorado climate.



To find solutions for all the patio upgrades in one place, patio furniture, fire pits, and barbecue grills can be browsed online or at the Colorado Springs showroom.



Colorado Patio furniture is showcased alongside a wide selection of built-in grills, Colorado Springs barbecue grills, and fire pits, bringing together multiple elements of the patio and patio accessories together in one place. From a wrought iron patio set of a table and chairs to the latest in Fire Magic built-in outdoor grill technology including wood chip smokers and halogen lights inside the barbecue hood, Western Outdoor Living inspires new patio projects for the Colorado family that enjoys spending time in the great outdoors.



As one of the premier providers of patio accessories and patio furniture in Colorado Springs, Western Outdoor Living has experienced staff who can help find the products best suited to each home or business. The latest and finest patio products are stocked in their extensive showroom.



