Colorado Springs Property Management Agency to Reduce Costly Vacancies

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- The re-branded portal will provide an even more effective means of maintaining Ashford Realty Group’s dedication to providing clients the opportunity to become stress-free property owners. The firm provides all services that you might expect from a full-service property management company, assuring that part-time landlord duties are a thing of the past.



The company is known for providing the professional insight that property owners need to price properties appropriately within a given neighborhood in the current real estate market. Its goal is to place responsible tenants as expeditiously as possible, while getting the most the marketplace will allow for your property.



Ashford Realty Group Colorado Springs assesses no renewal fees, up-charges on repair invoices, vacancy fees, accounting fees or the like. Clients know precisely what their services cost. There is no “fine print” clause or hidden fees. Ashford Property Management Colorado Springs uses a simple, straightforward and cost-effective fee structure.



And now, accessing all Colorado Springs Property Management Services will be easier than ever, with Ashford Realty Group Colorado Springs’s soon-to-launch re-branded website, which will fulfill clients’ real estate needs, alongside its newly strategized comprehensive marketing campaign, designed to eliminate costly vacancies by putting a home on the market in front of the most qualified prospective tenants.



Contact

Trace Lee

Ashford Realty Group

4291 Austin Bluffs Pkwy #204

Colorado Springs CO

(719) 574-2227

info@AshfordPropertyManagement.com

www.AshfordPropertyManagement.com