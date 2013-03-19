Colorado Springs Real Estate Agency Offers Free Rental Analysis

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- Ashford Realty Group strives to maximize return on investment for owners of rental property. This Colorado Springs property management and real estate firm is currently offering free rental analysis. Discover the potential cash flow of investment property in the current real estate market.



Ashford Realty Group offers a range of property management and real estate services to owners and tenants. The company offers a straight forward cost structure to owners, with no hidden renewal, vacancy or repair-up charges. Personnel work with owners to compile a comprehensive marketing strategy to get the right tenant, for the right property.



Putting owners at ease is a major aim of the Ashford Realty Group - property management Colorado Springs. The company achieves superior customer service through prompt communication and knowledgeable staff. Owners can expect insightful explanation of property management processes, and considerate attention to owners’ income requirements.



An effective customer relationship management system eliminates vacancies as efficiently as possible. On time rent disbursements and direct deposit allow owners to realize cash flows as quickly as possible. The company also offers free, year-end owner financials and 1099 tax form preparation.



Ashford Realty Group works diligently to protect owners’ interests and properties. The company performs extensive background screening of tenants including: criminal, credit, income, and eviction checks. The company offers owners a recommendation on potential tenants, with owners making the final determination.



Tenants can expect the same professionalism as owners. Ashford Realty Group – property management Colorado Springs - works to expedite the completion of documents and background checks so tenants can quickly move into rental properties. The experienced, friendly staff will be available to answer questions and help with maintenance. The company staffs a full time maintenance coordinator.



Follow the Ashford Realty Group - property management Colorado Springs - on Facebook, Twitter and Linkedin. Ashford Realty Group strives to be the best Colorado Springs Real Estate firm for owners and tenants. Take advantage of the free rental analysis to discover the cash flow potential of rental properties.



Contact Information:

Ashford Realty Group

Phone: (719) 574-2227

Address: 4291 Austin Bluffs Pkwy

Suite 204

Colorado Springs, CO, 80918

Office: (719) 574-2227

Fax: (888) 631-0062

Email: info@AshfordPropertyManagement.com

http://coloradospringspropertymanagement.net/