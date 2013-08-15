Colorants Market Worth 11 Million Metric Tons by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- The report "Colorants Market - Dyes (Reactive, Disperse, Acid, Direct, Basic, VAT), Organic Pigments (Azo, Phthalocyanines, High Performance) & Inorganic Pigments (TiO2, Iron Oxide, Carbon Black & Others) - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018”, defines and segments the global colorants market with analysis and forecasting of the global volume and revenue. Colorants consumption will grow at a CAGR of 3.6% and reach 11 million metric tons by 2018.



Browse:

- 108 Market Data Tables

- 20 Figures

- 220 Pages and In-Depth Table Of Content on “Colorants Market"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/colorants-tinting-systems-paints-coatings-market-875.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.



The growth of the Colorants Market more or less moves in tandem with the growth of the global economy. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest portion of colorants demand. The high demand in the region is mainly due to the large middle class population in developing countries such as China and India. The other factors which affect the demand of colorants are consumer spending levels, people’s lifestyle, and preference towards use of different colors.



Colorants market includes dyes and pigments. The growth of dyes market completely depends on textile industry since it accounts for the major share of dyes consumption. China and India are the leading producers and consumers of dyes. Some of the key trends witnessed in this market are shift of manufacturing facilities from U.S. and Europe to India, China, and Taiwan, and preference for eco-friendly products. Some of the issues faced by dyes industry are its global overcapacity, stricter environmental laws, and compliance to reach.



Pigment captures the larger share of Colorants Market. The global pigments market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2013 to 2018. In the pigments market, TiO2 holds the maximum share. Growth in TiO2 market will be favored by strong demand from emerging economies such as BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, and China).



The report forecasts volume and revenue of the Colorants Market and its various sub-markets with respect to main regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Major countries such as U.S., China, India, Japan, Germany, U.K., etc. were analyzed for this study.



The report segments the global Colorants Market by types, applications, and geography. It also focuses on market share analysis, and market metrics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Top and local players in the global Colorants (dyes and pigments) Market have been identified and profiled for this report.



Scope of the report:



This research report categorizes the global market for colorants on the basis of applications, product types, and geography; forecasting and analyzing trends in each of the sub markets.



Buy a copy of this Report: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_report1.asp?id=875



Download Free Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=875



Browse related reports to Chemicals Market



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotive and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza,

17304,Preston Road,

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MarketsandMarkets Blog: http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com