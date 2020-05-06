Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market (Class - Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy, and Other Classes): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global colorectal cancer drugs market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Due to Technological Advancements and Awareness in the Field, the Market is Expected to Grow for Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market



The colorectal cancer drugs market is driven by growing technological advancement and awareness in field and government initiatives in the field. Moreover, the Innovation of some new products with better efficiency is also expected to drive the colorectal cancer drugs market.



However, the factors including reluctance in the adoption of colorectal cancer medications in various regions and lack of awareness in some developing countries are anticipated restricting the growth of the colorectal cancer drugs market. Nonetheless, growing economies and demographics in the developing countries of Asia Pacific including China and India is estimated to create a new opportunity for the global colorectal cancer drugs market.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market is Included in the Report for Free."



North America Held the Largest Revenue Share



On the basis of region, the global colorectal cancer drugs market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region within the projected years, followed by that in Europe in the near future. India and China are estimated to be the fastest-growing market for colorectal cancer therapeutics in the region.



Owing to the increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer cases and large population base. increasing awareness of the disease and improved healthcare facilities in developing countries are the key driving factors for the colorectal cancer drugs market.



North America held the largest revenue share for the global colorectal cancer drugs market in 2018 owing to the rising prevalence of colorectal cancer cases in North America. Additionally, growing improved healthcare facilities and awareness about the disease are propelling the growth of the market in the region.



