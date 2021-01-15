New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2021 -- Colorectal Cancer Market



Colorectal cancer initiates and grows as a polyp inside the colon or rectum. Most colorectal cancers are developed by polyps removal of which can aid in the prevention of the disease. Basically, it is a malignant tumor that arises from the inner wall of the large intestine. The most risk factors are American-African race, colon polyps, increasing age, family history of the disease, and ulcerative colitis. Screening is very important in colorectal cancer as there are no early signs or symptoms. Its treatment depends upon the size, location, and extent of the cancer spread. To identify the disease, a biopsy is needed followed by medical imaging. The global colorectal Cancer Market is expected to reach USD 18.5 billion by the year 2023.



The global colorectal cancer market has a compound growth rate of 6.1% from 2018 to 2023. Despite awareness and better treatment methods, the disease is still prevalent in various parts of the world. The overall growth of the global colorectal market is driven by multiple factors including the aging population, increasing awareness, government policies, and a rise in screening tests. The demand for the products in the market is expected to grow at significant rates. Additionally, many new drugs are going through clinical trials that will surely bring the opportunity to the global market. A significant rise is expected by the end of 2023.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Colorectal Cancer market and profiled in the report are:



Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., Clinical Genomics, EDP Biotech, Epigenomics AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novigenix SA, Quest Diagnostics, Sanofi SA, Siemens Healthineers and VolitionRX, among others



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2026 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Market segment by Product-based:



In situ Hybridization



Flow Cytometry



Next-generation Sequencing



Microarrays



Chemotherapy



Immunotherapy



Targeted therapy



Market segment by Procedure:



Biopsy



Mammography



Colostomy



Sigmoidoscopy



MRI



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



Colorectal Cancer Market: Regional Landscape



The fast-growing regions generating the high revenues are America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. In the developing countries of the Asia Pacific region, the rising pharmaceutical industry is creating good opportunities. Market players are significantly expanding their businesses. The increasing medical tourism is another major factor for the market growth in this region.



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Colorectal Cancer market and its competitive landscape.



