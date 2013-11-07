Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- A study, released by the University of Southern Carolina, presented at the American Society of Human Genetics annual meeting and reported by Medical News Today, now links the consumption of red or processed meat with an increased risk for colorectal cancer with studies suggesting that an inflammatory or immunological response may be triggered during the body’s digestion process. Inflammation has long been associated with the development of cancer. Researchers also report that consuming a diet high in healthy fruits, vegetables and fiber may lower the risk for developing colorectal cancer.



Symptoms of colon cancer can begin with a change in bowel habits, including diarrhea, constipation or even a change in stool consistency. Some people may experience cramps or gas along with weakness and fatigue, rectal bleeding or blood in the stool and unexplained weight loss. Because medical and scientific jargon is typically very difficult for the common layman to comprehend, simply put, colorectal cancer is a disease that is strongly influenced by certain types of diets and losing excess weight and consuming a diet high in nutrient rich vegetables, fruits and lean proteins can, not only keep the waistline slim and trim, but can significantly reduce the risk for a number of weight related diseases and conditions as well as many forms of cancers, including colorectal cancer.



Diet Doc has benefited from decades of scientific research to develop the most reliable and industry leading prescription hormone diet plans hormone diet plans in the nation. While the prescription hormone treatments help patients over initial weight loss hurdles, the diet plans are so effective because they combine these treatments with education on how to lose weight most effectively considerate of each patient’s individual metabolism and nutritional needs.



Potential patients personally consult with a Diet Doc physician and a team of certified nutritionists and weight loss coaches to design a meal plan specifically around their food preferences, age, gender and lifestyle while being compatible with almost any medical condition and fitting comfortably into each patient’s particular lifestyle. Diet plans are interesting and patients can continue to consume some foods that they enjoy while beginning to incorporate healthy fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean meats into their diet. Because Diet Doc’s prescription hormone diets are created specifically for each patient, they are more effective and patients see fast results that motivate even further weight loss.



To help patients make healthy, low calorie food choices, patients will work closely with Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists to learn about proper nutrition and calorie content of foods that will help them lose weight rapidly and permanently. The Diet Doc team is committed to helping patients lose weight fast through their prescription hormone diets and remain available for unlimited consultations six days per week to answer questions about effective fast weight loss, provide education on food choices or to simply encourage and support patients through this life changing journey.



Physicians will provide qualified patients with a prescription, valid for one year, allowing patients to order their supplements over the phone or the internet at any point during their program, after simple prescription confirmation. These supplements work flawlessly with the patient’s personalized diet plans because they control the patient’s urges to overindulge in fatty, processed foods and allow the patient to choose healthier, cleaner foods instead. Once the patient is able to step back and reevaluate their unhealthy eating habits, following a clean eating diet will become easy and comfortable.



Diet Doc offers incomparable services to dieters across the country, delivering a consistent effective prescription hormone diet plan directly to patients' doors. The company's in-house medical weight loss experts guide every patient through their personal health journey by altering diet plans if results begin to taper. Each patient receives a weekly checkup call to assess progress, attitude, and comfort level. This level of personal service enables the physicians to quickly identify and resolve any barriers that may be prohibiting fast weight loss. With the use of Skype, patients in even the most remote areas of the country have the opportunity to change their lives, lessen their risk of countless weight related diseases, including colorectal cancer, as well as reducing symptoms of many pre-existing conditions with healthy, safe and fast weight loss.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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