Colored Mascara Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 : Avon, Coty, Revlon, Shiseido

L'Oreal (France), Estee Lauder (United States), Sephora (France), Coty (United States), Chanel (France), Avon (United Kingdom), Revlon (United States), Oriflame (Switzerland), Shiseido (Japan), The Face Shop (South Korea), Kering(Yves Saint Laurent) (France), Missha (South Korea), Mary Kay (United States), Alticor (United States), PIAS (Belgium), Natura (Brazil) and Groupe Rocher (France) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are Kose Corp (Japan), Beiersdorf (Germany), DHC (Japan), Gurwitch (United States), Pola Orbis (Japan) and Elizabeth Arden (Switzerland).



Colored mascara is now back in a very big way. Unlike the blending of a bright colorful eyeshadow look or the building up of courage to use a non-black or brown eyeliner, covering the lashes in colored mascara is a very quick step that would take even the most natural eye looks to up a notch. The colors namely green, purple, and blue are some of the popular options, but there are also gold and red-colored mascaras that are available. Colored mascara can at times seem to be very intimidating when used with the tried-and-true black, but these colored mascaras are truly more wearable than most of the bold eyeshadows or liners. There are not as many 1980s beauty trends that are required to be returned but the colored mascara is the one that can definitely add a texture of bold pop color or an elusive dimension to the eye looks, normal office wear or can also be worn alone on with no-makeup kind of days.



Market Drivers

- Rising Demand for Eye Makeup Fashion Products among Young Girls

- Increasing Demand for Dramatic Eyelashes

- Growing Number of Makeup Tutorial Videos



Market Trend

- The Advent of Mascaras in Various Colors and

- Increasing Prevalence of Liquid Mascaras



Restraints

- Risk of Side Effects Involved with Using Colored Mascara



Opportunities

- Growing Cosmetics and Skincare Industry

- Surging E-commerce Market is Boosting the Demand for Colored Mascara Market

- Continuous Research and Development in Cosmetic Product



Challenges

- Stiff Competition Among Players Due to Various Manufacturers in the Market



The Colored Mascara market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Colored Mascara Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Colored Mascara Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Colored Mascara Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Colored Mascara Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Colored Mascara Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Lengthening Mascara, Thickening/Volumizing Mascara, Curling Mascara, Lash Defining Mascara, Others), Application (Daily Use, Commercial Use), Colors (Red, Purple, Green, Blue, Other), Distribution Channel (Online, Retail Stores, Brand Stores, Super Markets, Hypermarkets, Others), Form (Powder Mascara, Cream Mascara, Liquid Mascara), Wand Type (Classic Comb Wand, Curved Wand, Straight Wand, Ball-tip Wand, Others))

5.1 Global Colored Mascara Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Colored Mascara Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Colored Mascara Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Colored Mascara Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Colored Mascara Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



