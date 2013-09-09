Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Coloring in the Diversity Gap: Goldest Karat Publishing Announces Their New Coloring and Activity Books for African-American Children Boutique publisher Goldest Karat Publishing is pleased to announce the publication of their new coloring and activity books featuring African-American characters. The two titles by author Crystal Swain-Bates fill a niche in children's coloring books and are a departure from those nearly exclusively featuring Caucasian children. More importantly, they're fun and enjoyable for kids of all races.



The author noted that of the few African-American focused coloring books on the market, they tend to be historical in nature. Alternatively, these two coloring books actively engage children in imaginative learning. Aimed at girls age 5-13, The Colorful Adventures of Zoe and Star features two fun-loving girls with big dreams and adventures in over 45 pages of coloring and activities that inspire creativity, promote self-confidence and celebrate racial and ethnic diversity. A similar title for boys, The Colorful Adventures of Cody and Jay, will be available late September.



Crystal Swain-Bates was inspired to publish these coloring and activity books to fill the untapped needs of young African-American boys and girls. “I published these books for every child that has ever asked their parents 'Where are the kids like me in coloring books?'” the author stated. She hopes her first two coloring books will pave way to an entire series of children's books that inspire kids to imagine, dream, and play.



Goldest Karat Publishing specializes in educational non-fiction titles and children's books with an emphasis on providing positive imagery of African-American children. The company prides itself on publishing books that resonate with children and that kids want to read again and again.



Parents with children who love to color are invited to enter the coloring contest at GoldestKarat.com. They can download a free coloring page, and submit an entry for a chance to win prizes, including a coloring party. The Colorful Adventures of Zoe and Star is available for purchase now at http://GoldestKarat.com and Amazon.com.



About Crystal Swain-Bates

Author and founder of Goldest Karat Publishing, Crystal Swain-Bates is a native of Atlanta, GA with a Master’s degree in International Affairs from Florida State University.



Contact: Crystal Swain-Bates



Tel: 404-465-4120



Email: crystal@goldestkarat.com