ColossusXT Gears Up to Bid for Federal Government Contracts

Riga City, Latvia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2020 -- ColossusXT, the community-orientated energy-efficient cryptocurrency is pleased to announce that they are now ready for business with the Federal Government. The computing industry is expected to witness a major change in the coming five years and ColossusXT is taking necessary steps in the industry to provide transparency through consumer privacy. Privacy protection will be of utmost importance to ColossusXT's model. ColossusXT LLC is approved to work with state and federal agencies through the SAM.gov system on July 14th, 2020. This means that they are allowed to bid on federal and state projects and funding; and will be competing against giants such as Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, Amazon, etc.



The blockchain industry has witnessed a lot of changes in the past couple of years, however, there is still room for improvement especially with providing a simplified user experience for investors who aren't that tech-savvy. ColossusXT is a cryptocurrency created by the community for the community; it is energy efficient and designed with a special focus on privacy, real-world implementation, decentralization. The coin uses the Proof Of Stake (POS) / Masternode Network to encourage community-based governance and a self-funding treasury system.



ColossusXT is continuously evolving to build the Colossus Grid utilizing an advanced digital currency. The Grid connects all the users for a greater purpose to reward each individual for their voluntary resource contributions. With this, ColossusXT aims at becoming a world-class privacy currency and to compete in the global market for computing power and decentralized storage. ColossusXT might be a small project when compared to the huge projects driven by ICOs/IEOs. However, the Colossus Grid will work for the greater good of the community wherein the users can opt-in to share their idle resources (RAM/ GPU/ CPU/ Storage) on their computers; thus contributing to energy efficiency. The other consumers can rent these unused resources to conduct simulations, climate research, cryptocurrency mining, molecular modeling, and so on.



With another paradigm focus on cybersecurity firms, Colossus Grid will also make supercomputing power available for the cybersecurity analysts. It is a known fact that owning and maintaining a supercomputer is enormously expensive. The Grid will allow the analysts to access the supercomputer with 1/10th of the costs of traditional supercomputing. This puts an end to scheduling the access and the woes about exceeding the allotted time. With a special focus on cybersecurity, the Colossus Grid will also provide computing power for AI and machine learning applications for defense purposes.



https://colossusxt.io/



About Colossus XT

ColossusXT (ticker: COLX) is a community-orientated, energy efficient coin with a strong focus on decentralization, privacy, and real-world implementation. It utilizes an energy efficient Proof of Stake 3.0 protocol and a second-tier Masternode network for inclusive community-based governance along with a blockchain based self-funding treasury system ensuring its sustainability. In order to reach this level of usability, COLX is continually evolving.



The goal of COLX is to be an advanced digital currency that is fast, secure, decentralized, private, and connects all of its users for a greater purpose as part of the Colossus Grid.



Colossus Grid is an ambitious project that aims to reward individuals for voluntary grid contributions. With this, ColossusXT seeks to compete in the global market for distributed computing power and decentralized storage all while riding on the backbone of a world class privacy blockchain.



ColossusXT LLC is a registered business in Wyoming, USA.



