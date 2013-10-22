Colour Cosmetics in Dominican Republic - New Market Report

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Colour Cosmetics in Dominican Republic"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Colour cosmetics is a very dynamic category, with new product launches every year and very dependent on trends and fashion. New colours, new ingredients and new formats are introduced every year in order for the industry to keep up with trends. The darker skinned population continues to favour brighter colours, especially for eye make-up and blushes.
Euromonitor International's Colour Cosmetics in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Eye Make-Up, Facial Make-Up, Lip Products, Nail Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Colour Cosmetics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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