"Colour Cosmetics in France" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Colour Cosmetics in France" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Despite the sluggish economic context, colour cosmetics managed to post positive current value growth in 2012, driven mainly by sales of BB cream and nail polish. In order to profit from the good performances of these two categories, manufacturers invested further in them. Several players launched BB creams or extended their ranges of products, and L'Oreal Groupe, the leading player in GBO terms, started to sell its new Essie brand, which offers a wide range of nail polish, in stores other than...
Euromonitor International's Colour Cosmetics in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Eye Make-Up, Facial Make-Up, Lip Products, Nail Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Colour Cosmetics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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