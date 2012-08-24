Colour Cosmetics in Germany - New Market Report Now Available

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Colour Cosmetics in Germany"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2012 -- Naturally positioned cosmetics continued to perform well in Germany in 2011. Consumers are increasingly careful with their health and therefore more interested in the ingredients in the products they buy. This is affecting colour cosmetics, as it is a product that goes directly on the skin. Also, having a more natural look became trendy.
Euromonitor International's Colour Cosmetics in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Eye Make-Up, Facial Make-Up, Lip Products, Nail Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
