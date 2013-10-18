Colour Cosmetics in South Korea - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Colour Cosmetics in South Korea" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Most categories of colour cosmetics recorded a healthy growth rate in current value terms in 2012. Eye make-up grew by 15%, while facial make-up and lip products recorded growth of 8% and 6%, respectively. Nail products maintained the highest growth rate among colour cosmetics at 18% in current value terms in 2012. Strong colours in make-up, such as burgundy, became popular again in 2012, which was a factor in the continuous healthy growth of colour cosmetics.
Euromonitor International's Colour Cosmetics in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Eye Make-Up, Facial Make-Up, Lip Products, Nail Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Colour Cosmetics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Colour Cosmetics in South Africa
- Colour Cosmetics in South Africa - a Snapshot (2012)
- Colour Cosmetics in South Korea - a Snapshot (2012)
- Beauty and Personal Care in South Korea
- The Future of the Male Toiletries Market in South Korea to 2017
- The Future of the Male Toiletries Market in South Africa to 2017
- The Future of the Male Toiletries Market in South Korea to 2017
- The Future of the Male Toiletries Market in South Africa to 2017
- Beauty and Personal Care in South Africa
- Market Focus - The Male Toiletries Market in South Africa, to 2016