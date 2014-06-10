Fast Market Research recommends "Colour Cosmetics in Switzerland (2014) - Market Sizes" from Mintel, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Colour Cosmetics in Switzerland by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers eye, face, lip and nail colour cosmetics for women. It excludes nail varnish remover, medicated products including lip salves and cosmetics hardware such as false eye lashes and nails. Market value is based on sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer and selective outlets. Market size for Colour Cosmetics in Switzerland is given in CHF with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Switzerland. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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Segmentation of this market
- Eye
- Face
- Lip
- Nail
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Switzerland. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: The L'Or?al Group, Cosnova GmbH, The Procter & Gamble Company, Coty, Inc., Bourjois, Beiersdorf AG, Alessandro International, SensatioNail?, Mavala International SA, Others
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