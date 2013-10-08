The Stanley Lewis Collection of Colorful Men's Socks

Somers, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Using only the finest Italian mercerized cotton blend, Stanley Lewis customers can now choose from the widest collection of the most contemporary and finest accessories. The men’s socks collection from Stanley Lewis is made in Italy by the world’s most revered hosiery maker.



One of the fashion stylists at Stanley Lewis stated, “The design team at Stanley Lewis make every effort to keep fashion savvy men ahead in today’s fashion world. Packaging and display also add chic appeal to the product’s end result. We believe strongly that presentation is paramount in all things in life. Stanley Lewis offers the most elegant collection of men’s socks including pink socks, red socks and gold socks to name a few, all created using intricate patterns such as paisley, floral and striped socks. Stanley Lewis men’s socks really are a step ahead of the competition”



Created using a blend of 80% mercerized cotton (to ensure comfort) and 20% Nylon (to enable unique and ‘out there’ designs), the company is also reknowned for its men’s gift giving ideas. Visit their website to view the extensive collection of accessories for men; http://www.stanleygentlemen.com/ Their unique gift and present collection will suit just about every occasion including that special birthday, Valentine, or the most beautiful gift for dad on Father’s Day. So whether it be a Holiday gift, a Christmas gift or Anniversary gift or any men’s gift, there is no need to look beyond Stanley Lewis – remember all products are presented in a handmade box which is tied with satin ribbon. What could be more perfect?



The Stanley Lewis collection of accessories for men are purposefully designed to match with others in the range to bring a creative, thoughtful, dapper polish to any outfit. These gorgeous men’s accessories are available in an extensive range of vibrant hues or subtle and rich tones.



About Stanley Lewis

The Stanley Lewis Collection of gentlemen's accessories is a compilation of the finest and most exclusive men's fashion accessories in the world. Uniquely designed, all products are made in Italy by the world's most respected craftsmen and include a superlative range of handcrafted accessories. To appeal to gentlemen of all ages and at all stages, across every product category, one finds floral motifs, paisley, dots, and stripes ranging from the traditional and regal to the whimsical and playful. Available in vibrant hues as well as subtle, but rich tones, accessories for men work effortlessly with the others in the line to bring a creative, thoughtful, dapper polish to even the most uninspired button-down and trouser combination.



To know more about Stanley Lewis and to find colourful men's socks, visit http://www.stanleygentlemen.com/products/socks/