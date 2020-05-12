Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Colposcopes Market (Product - Video Colposcope, and Optical Colposcope; Application - Cervical Cancer Diagnostic, and Physical Examination; End User - Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals, and Diagnostic Laboratories): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global colposcopes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Prevalence of Cervical Cancer



The colposcopes market is driven by technological advancement in the colposcope including improved accuracy in detection and high-quality video. Moreover, the rising prevalence of cervical cancer around the globe is also expected to drive the colposcopes market.



Increasing Awareness Program of Various Ngo for the Treatment of Cervical Cancer



However, the lack of skilled clinical user for operating colposcope and the high cost of installation of devices is anticipated to restrict the growth of colposcopes market. Nonetheless, increasing awareness program of various NGO for diagnosis and the treatment of cervical cancer and major manufacturers are the continuous launch of diagnostic equipment for the detection of cancer is estimated to create a new opportunity for the global colposcopes market.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Colposcopes Market is Included in the Report for Free."



Largest Revenue in the Colposcopes Market is Held by North America



On the basis of region, the global colposcopes market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific for colposcopes market. North America held the largest revenue share for global colposcopes market in 2018 owing to the high healthcare infrastructure in this region.



Favorable reimbursement scenario in Europe is driving factors for the ambient growth of Europe region for colposcopes market. The MEA is anticipated to witness sluggish growth for the colposcope market owing to lack of awareness about cervical cancer. The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region within the projected years owing to China and India are anticipated to show rapid growth owing aging population and growing healthcare infrastructure in these countries.



Colposcopes Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Colposcopes Market Highlights



=> Colposcopes Market Projection



=> Colposcopes Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Colposcopes Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Colposcopes Market



Chapter - 4 Colposcopes Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Colposcopes Market by Product



=> Video Colposcope



=> Optical Colposcope



Chapter - 6 Global Colposcopes Market by Application



=> Cervical Cancer Diagnostic



=> Physical Examination



Chapter - 7 Global Colposcopes Market by End User



=> Gynecology Clinics



=> Hospitals



=> Diagnostic Laboratories



Chapter - 8 Global Colposcopes Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 9 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> MedGyn Products, Inc.



=> Leisegang Feinmechanik Optik GmbH



=> Wallach Surgical Devices



=> Edan Instruments, Inc.



=> Kernel Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.



=> CooperSurgical Inc.



=> Gem Optical Instruments Industries



=> BOVIE MEDICAL



=> ORION MEDIC



=> ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG



Chapter - 10 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.



Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide knowledge support to our clients.



To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.