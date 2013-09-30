Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Colpotrophine (Postmenopausal Vaginal Atrophy) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

Colpotrophine (Postmenopausal Vaginal Atrophy) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



Although the postmenopausal vaginal atrophy (PVA) market has experienced anemic growth over the past decade, it is expected to undergo a considerable change between 2012 and 2022. This market has historically had a large untreated population due to: low diagnosis rates, safety issues with the existing therapies, and poor patient compliance. Since the mainstay estrogen-based therapies are associated with causing elevated risk for breast cancer, endometrial cancer, and stroke, many women go untreated.



Theramexs Colpotrophine (promestriene) consists of a synthetic estrogen that is used exclusively for local application and acts on the lining of the vagina and vulva. This product is indicated for the treatment of VVA, vulvar itching, vulvar dryness, and vulvar kraurosis. It is also used for treating delayed vaginal healing postpartum. Colpotrophine is available in two dosage forms: as a cream and a capsule.



Scope



- Overview of PVA, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on Colpotrophine including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for Colpotrophine for the top seven countries from 2012 to 2022.

- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for PVA

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Colpotrophine performance

- Obtain sales forecast for Colpotrophine from 2012-2022 in top seven countries (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan)



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143140/colpotrophine-postmenopausal-vaginal-atrophy-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###