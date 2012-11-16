Cols Decals UK Offers Innovative Vinyl Wall Art Stickers

Lancashire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- A young and fast growing company, Cols Decals UK offers wide range of vinyl art stickers and wall decals for residential and business space. The company is driven to provide inspirational and pleasing environment to its clients. Anyone can be surrounded with beautiful images, easily create themed rooms, customize their living or office space and be inspired by quotes written on the wall.



Cols Decals UK offers vinyl wall art in varied themes like animals, shadows, butterflies, celtic tattoos, sports and other designs that will surely captivate the ever-curious mind of humans. The company specializes in transforming dull rooms into a lovely setting that will encourage people to stay longer.



For example, a nursery room can be designed with vinyl stickers that projects vivid colors and images that could help infants to develop their visual perception. On the other hand, kitchen wall stickers can transform a busy kitchen into an inviting area where a family could share chores or meals cheerfully. Those who are tired of their monotonous rooms, or those who want to confine themselves into a relaxing hub after a busy day, installing vinyl wall decals is an innovative solution.



More and more people are now using wall stickers because it is possible to create any theme for your room without spending too much. Even a middle-class family can enjoy a luxurious appeal of thematic settings by transforming their home with a contemporary appeal.



Business organizations, large and small, can provide fun and exciting atmosphere in the workplace with create wall art from Cols Decals UK. Wall vinyl arts can easily change any place into the kind of setting that employees will want to work until the end of the day. Kitchen wall stickers can also be applied into the company cafeteria so that the employees can feel calm and relaxed. Cols Decals UK is proud that simple wall art can maximize employee free time to reboot their minds.



About Cols Decals UK

Aside from providing decorative designs, Cols Decals UK also provides vinyl application tips that can be found at their official website (colsdecalsuk.co.uk). Wall decals are delivered as pre-spaced sheet composed of three layers - the transfer tape, the wall vinyl art design and the back layer. By visiting the official website, customer can also browse other options for wall in different sizes (A4 and A5 wall art stickers), wall decals for special occasions, wall quotes, kitchen wall stickers, car decals, and many more.



Contact:

For more information please call at 01257 792562 or email at colin.jill@btinternet.com.

Cols Decals UK, 2 Ash Road, Coppull, Chorley, Lancashire.



http://www.colsdecalsuk.co.uk/