Columbia County Projected to Build a Pedestrian Friendly Greenway

Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Columbia County, Georgia, has always placed a strong emphasis on sports and recreation. Little wonder given the extraordinary natural beauty of this region of Georgia.



Now, Columbia County, has begun construction of a pedestrian-friendly greenway that is planned to end in Evans, hopefully at the Pavilion. This greenway will make the Creek Bend development the starting point of an extraordinary and exciting outdoor experience.



“We are very excited to have the plans for this greenway to be going through. Once it is built it will provide residents of Creek Bend and all of the other homes in the area to have a wonderful area to run, ride bicycles or simply walk with the family.” - Stephen Beazley, President, Bill Beazley Homes



Creek Bend neighborhood already offers an 11 acre nature preserve with walking trails and a playground. Located in Grovetown, Creek Bend, with its dedicated green space is the perfect location to begin a greenway that will take residents all the way to Evans.



“This is will be so wonderful for the residents here at Creek Bend. I am close to so many of these families, being the dedicated agent to the neighborhood. I know that they are excited to see the greenway go in and it will be such a wonderful bonus for the folks who buy homes in the future in Creek Bend.” – Nicole Trask, Agent, Creek Bend



Bill Beazley Homes is a family-owned and operated business based in Evans, Georgia, with beautiful new home communities in Columbia and Richmond County in Georgia and Aiken County in South Carolina. Bill Beazley neighborhoods are located in Evans, Martinez, Fort Gordon Area, Augusta and Hephzibah in Georgia and North Augusta and Aiken in South Carolina.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Nicole Trask at 706-925-2640 or email at info@billbeazleyhomes.com.



Learn more about Creek Bend here.



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